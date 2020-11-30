100 years ago
Paris Post
December 2, 1920
Girl rescued from flames by father
Last Monday evening at Bloomington, the home of Bert Jarvis caught fire and was later destroyed by flames. His 14-year-old daughter was trapped in a room in a garret of the building and held there by the fire and was rescued by him.
Mrs. Jarvis was in bed in the room adjacent to the kitchen, the door to both rooms partly open, a baby 14 days old and a daughter of 10 years of age was with her. She had been dreaming of fire and awoke in a state of half strangling when she noticed the room was illuminated from the fire in the kitchen. She called to her husband who was doing his chores at the barn, and he came to the house on the run. They called to two children and George Jarvis who was upstairs and they came down. May, the oldest of the two girls 14 years started back to gather up her clothes and when she attempted to go downstairs the fire had made such headway through the effects of the draft from the opening down at the entrance of the stair that it was impossible to get to the bottom.
Mr. Jarvis immediately started in again through the fire which had by this time become as a furnace. He fought his way through the kitchen to the stairs and to the top. Taking her in his arms he rushed to the staircase but was forced back twice.
Abandoning this means of escape he became desperate and the fire was burning the two of them. He sought escape through the small window making a dash-like head-first five through the opening with his daughter in his arms. He fell into the arms of his brother George 15 feet below who had anticipated this means of escape and was waiting for him.
May walked with her father to their neighbor’s place and every little attention was given both of them in the excitement of the fire. Not until Mr. Jarvis’s burns began paining and May became faint with the burns on her body was the seriousness of their condition realized. Medical attention was summoned and they were given every care. We are glad to report that their condition is thought improved.
The home and everything in it were destroyed by the fire.
75 years ago
News Examiner
December 6, 1945
Chief of police issues warning
What, unless stopped, will result in serious injury or possible fatality, is the practice youngsters have of hanging on the rear of automobiles and sliding along the snow covered or icy streets, Chief of Police Jesse Dunne said today. He asked parents to impress on their children the seriousness and great risk in continuing this practice.
Motorists are also requested to be alert to stop children from hanging to their cars.
50 years ago
News Examiner
December 3, 1970
Leaves to attend special course
Donald L. Weins has accepted an invitation to attend a special two-week refresher course for ministers in Pittsburg, Pen.
The school, called Kingdom Ministry School, is operated by the Watchtower Bible and Tract Society to better equip servants in the congregations of Jehovah’s Witnesses to assist the congregation.
In school, Mr. Weins is studying various aspects of the ministry. Subjects covered include: Field Ministry, where the students learn to be better ministers in the house to house work done locally by all Jehovah’s Witnesses; Kingdom Teachings, where basic Bible doctrines and their effect on all mankind today are reviewed; and Meetings, in which the various meetings held by the local congregations are discussed and ways to improve their presentation taught.
After finishing the course, Mr. Weins will join Mrs. Weins in NYC where they will visit the world headquarters for Jehovah’s Witnesses in Brooklyn and his brother-in-law working with the headquarters staff.
25 years ago
News Examiner
December 6, 1995
Local restaurant receives ‘best breakfast’ award
Many Bear Lake residents are aware that the Ranch Hand Truck Stop has the biggest breakfast around, but now they have been voted as having the best!
Truck drivers around the country voted recently in the “Vivarian Guide to America’s Best Truck Stop Diners Competition,” giving the Ranch Hand a special award for the “Best Breakfast.” The results of the voting can be found in the November/December issue of “Land Line,” the business magazine for professional drivers.
Owned by former Montpelier residents, Mike and Linda Hunzeker, and managed by Woody Dowding, the Ranch Hand has been serving up food since 1981.