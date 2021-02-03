100 years ago
Daily News
February 1, 1921
Theatres – Announcement to the public on “Robin Hood”
While in Salt Lake City last week, I was afforded an opportunity to determine the class and quality of this offering and can personally guarantee the merit of the production.
Anyone not satisfied with it can call at the box office and we will gladly adjust the matter. People of Salt Lake and Ogden proclaim Robin Hood positively the best show in years.
If given your support by a good turnout, it will be possible not alone to bring shows from the Robin Hood organization but other shows of similar class – and put our splendid little town on the map, as far as the amusement phase of civilization is concerned.
Just wish to further state that we have booked in positively the latest, very finest releases in pictures, and can assure the people of Bear Lake County that they cannot miss it at the Gem, as our booking will afford a splendid entertainment any and every night.
Only pictures classifying in the specials and super productions will be shown, this made possible, due to the situation now existing in Montpelier. Formally an exhibitor was forced to buy many pictures in order to get a few specials. Now we buy our own selections and want to assure the public that it is our one and only desire to give the very best from every angle at the popular prices. All it requires to follow out our plans is your splendid patronage we so greatly appreciate.
Entertainment is one of the foremost requirements of human nature and it is our determination to give the cleanest, highest class pictures in existence and afford the people of this community a place for solid comfort and wholesome amusement.
Gem Theatre Co. –
Walter F. Stevens
75 years ago
News Examiner
February 7, 1946
Local students attend clinic
Thirty-five students from the Montpelier high school were in Pocatello last Thursday and Friday attending the Southeastern Idaho Music Clinic.
Eleven were represented in the band of 150 selected members; four were in the symphonic orchestra of 100 members; and 20 were in the choir numbering more than 200 members. The students were in rehearsal three hours each morning, two in the afternoon, and one in the evening in preparing a concert which was presented to the public on the last evening. Soloists from various schools made up a program for students and public presented on Thursday evening.
Montpelier’s two soloists were Joyce Burgoyne on the piano and Lily Glauser, soprano.
50 years ago
News Examiner
February 4, 1971
Construction of plant in City of Paris discussed at public meeting
Paris City Council is holding a special meeting Monday, Feb. 8, at the City Hall for the purpose of considering the adoption of an ordinance calling an election on the question of financing the construction of a sewage disposal plant and extending the present sewer system to all areas not covered within the city limits.
At a well-attended public meeting Monday in the courtroom of the Court House, aspects of the proposals were discussed. A motion authorizing the City Council to institute an election was unanimously carried.
Feasibility studies indicate the preferred sewage treatment would be the lagoon system as it would cost less to construct and to maintain.
The City of Paris now uses two septic tanks in Paris Canyon and the other in Sleight’s Canyon Creek Area. From both eventually flow untreated sewage, bacteria, and solids into Bear River.
25 years ago
News Examiner
February 7, 1996
Academic teams win first and second places
Bear Lake High School recently fielded two full academic Decathlon teams for regional competition Jan 27 and came out in first and second place. They faced 17 teams from eight schools from regions five and six.
Bear Lake won second place honors in the large school division. The secondary team from Bear Lake placed first among all secondary teams and conquered three primary teams in the process.
Team members compete individually in 12 decathlon events. A team is made up of nine students, three from Honors, scholastic and varsity categories, which reflects their grade point averages. Participation on the Bear Lake decathlon teams are open to any willing student regardless of GPA.
Coach Kelly Kunz said, “It is common for individuals to be strong in one event while weak in others. A good decathlete is one that is relatively strong in all events. We have had the good fortune of having two such teams of individuals this year.