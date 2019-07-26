100 years ago
Montpelier Examiner
August 1, 1919
THE USE OF LARGE TEAMS SAVES MAN POWER
More efficient utilization of horsepower on the average farm will assist in a large measure in saving labor. The necessary horsepower is usually available for the efficient operation of the average American farm, but this power is not always utilized or distributed to the greatest advantage.
The practice of plowing as much land as possible in the late fall rather than in the spring, when work is pressing, will result in labor saving, as this method utilizes both horse power and labor at a season when it would otherwise be practically idle.
In practically the entire cotton belt the one-horse breaking plow is in general use. This requires the use of one man per horse in the operation of the farm. By the use of the two-horse breaking plow, the same labor could break more land and at the same time make a better seedbed.
USE OF MANURE SPREADER
Hauling out manure on the farm as it is produced, instead of allowing it to accumulate around the buildings and hauling it out when convenient would be an economical practice. Where the expenditure is justifiable the use of a manure spreader would distribute the manure to better advantage and effect considerable savings in labor over the old method of hauling out and spreading by hand.
75 years ago
The News-Examiner
August 3rd, 1944
TELLS OF “GETTING JAPANESE FIGHTER”
Lieut David L Berrey, USNR carrier based pilot on a Hellcat fighter somewhere in the Pacific, in a letter dated to his brother, Lieut Boyd Berrey, which was forwarded to their parents, Mr and Mrs J.A Berrey, relates how he “got a Jap fighter.”
“Good News,” he said, “I got a Jap fighter (the hard way) so I know what it is to be scared. It isn’t so bad the second time you tangle but the first is really rough and I was right on the water where he could really show me up. I’m might lucky on that little deal. My shooting was a little off or I would be an ace, because I had the chances. This squadron really has the record, so if I’m any good maybe I can get another one or two.
The letter was dated June 28.
50 years ago
The News-Examiner
July 31st, 1969
THE PARIS POST CEASES PUBLICATION
The Paris Post ceases publication with this week’s issue dated July 31. The News-Examiner will honor the Post’s paid-up subscriptions by sending their publication for full unexpired terms to the individuals who may have paid in advance. Dual subscribers will be credited with an extended subscription to The News-Examiner.
When it appeared doubtful the Paris Post would be successful in finding a buyer from advertisements inserted in national trade journals, The News-Examiner then agreed to buy the subscription list should the paper discontinue publication. Negotiations began in mid-month and an agreement reached July 29 whereby “The Paris Post” and subscription list became the property of The News-Examiner, owned and published by W. Jerome and Ruth R. Taylor.
According to Thomas E. and Mary A. Preston, publishers of the Paris Post since 1963, “This move has been necessitated by the general economic conditions of the area. The loss of industry in the nearby areas has created a tremendous drain on the economy and that has been reflected in our business. We have worked hard, but have not been able to maintain a sufficient profit margin to continue.”
25 years ago
The News-Examiner
August 3rd, 1994
REVITALIZATION COMMITTEE SETS OUT TO IMPROVE, MARKET CITY
The revitalization committee set objectives in a meeting last week for moving Montpelier from its present condition to what the committee perceives as an ideal community.
Big on their list of goals is physically improving the downtown area. To start they are asking businesses to begin now to fix up and clean up. Later they intend to apply for grants and form a business improvement district to tackle larger projects.
A second objective is to “get Montpelier on the map.” To accomplish this goal the committee members will support the building of the National Oregon Trail Museum, produce a brochure just for Montpelier, continue working as a Gem Community, improve the Montpelier information centers, and seek that Highway 89 be designated a national scenic route along with other projects.
The community will work to get public and community support to involve larger groups of people in the efforts to improve the community. They expect to work with the local newspaper, radio station and the high school TV station to reach as many people as possible and get them working on community projects. “We can involve neighbors in projects that will improve their neighborhoods,” Committee member Vaughan Rasmussen said.
The Montpelier City Government will later be asked to help with a number of projects.