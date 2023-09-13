120 Years AgoMontpelier Examiner
September 11, 1903
BOATING ON BEAR LAKE
A jolly party of Loganites is now rusticating in Bear Laker, partly on pleasure bent, but with an eye, also, to the capture of the monster said to inhabit the crystal depths of that beautiful body of water. For this purpose they have commandeered Myers’ steamer, and A.S. Fleming is captain, Captain Styer is in command of the marines’ land forces and artillery, and W. S. Langton is navigator; his duties being confined to taking astronomical observations through a glass entertaining the ladies and eating regularly when not suffering from sea sickness.
100 Years AgoBear Lake County News
September 13, 1923
ALL THE WATERMELONS YOU CAN CARRY FOR $1.00
75c for all you drop
THIS OFFER GOOD FROM 12 NOON UNTIL 9 P. M. SATURDAY
TOMATOES, per bushel... $1.25
ALBERTA PEACHES, per bushel... $1.50
TRANSPARENT APPLES, per bushel... $1.50
FARMERS PRODUCE CO
75 Years AgoThe News-Examiner
September 9, 1948
LOCAL SCHOOLS ARE READY FOR OPENING
Superintendent A J. Winters announces that everything is in readiness for the opening of school Monday morning, September 13. All buildings have been thoroughly cleaned and made ready for the influx of students and teachers. Last year all elementary school buildings were calsomined and some painting done.
During the summer the major renovation has been in the high school building. Most of the class rooms have been re-decorated and floors resealed. The greatest improvement will be noticed in the auditorium. At the time of construction the stipulated acoustic plaster was omitted because of lack of funds. As a consequence the acoustics in this room have always been very poor and have become increasingly worse as the smooth plaster has become harder. Under the supervision of Lorenzo Swensen, and in accordance with detailed instruction from the Simpson Acoustical Tile Manufacturers, and in accordance with engineering instruction from that company after a detailed survey had been conducted, acoustical tile has been installed.
50 Years AgoThe News-Examiner
September 13, 1973
SERVICES FOR ACCIDENT VICTIM
Brent Dewain Nowland, son of Mr. and Mrs. Dewain Nowland of Dingle, was killed at 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday when the car he was driving to Leefe hit a horse on US Highway 30N east of Border.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday in the Dingle LDS Ward Chapel.
25 Years AgoThe News-Examiner
September 16, 1998
RENDEZVOUS BEACH SITE OF MOUNTAIN MAN GATHERING
Bear Lake State Park at Rendezvous Beach goes back to the past this weekend. They will hold a Mountain Man Rendezvous Sept 17-20.
Always popular is the muzzleloaded rifle contest Other traditional activities include competitions included hawk throws, cookoffs, tall tales, and canoe races.
During the early years when mountain men were the only whites in the mountain west, there was more than one gathering of mountain men at the south end of Bear Lake.
It is believed that thousands of Native Americans joined the festivities. It was a time to trade, get supplies for the coming winter, swap tall tales and real information. The men held all kinds of competitions from shooting to foot races.
