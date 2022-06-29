125 Years Ago
Montpelier Examiner
July 7, 1897
Death of a Pioneer
Thomas Jones the father of Mr. A.W. Jones of this city died at his home in Logan, Utah, last week after a long and useful life. He was born in Halesoweh, England, on the 16th of September, 1822, and accordingly had passed the 74th mile stone of his life some months ago. It is 55 years since he joined the Mormon Church and those years have been spent in faithful, honest efforts to please his Creator, and to fulfil his mission on earth in a way that would win God’s smile and approbation.
100 Years Ago
Bear Lake County News
June 29, 1922
Pres. Rich Meets a Bear
On his way to the Blackfoot River and the Fathers and Sons Outing, President Rich and party ran across a black bear on the pass at the head of Georgetown Canyon. President Rich does not relate what he did, but he lives to tell the tale. The bear was a good sized fellow, but in telling about it later, the boys had the bear assuming wonderful proportions.
75 Years Ago
The Paris Post
June 26, 1947
Infantile Paralysis Meeting to be Held in Paris Friday
Chairman L. Burdette Pugmire, has announced a meeting will be held at the court house in Paris on Friday, June 27th, at 8 p.m., for the purpose of re-organizing the Infantile Paralysis board and program for Bear Lake county.
Mrs John Hayes, state representative, will be on hand to give instructive information.
It is hoped the general public will turn out for the meeting.
50 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
June 29, 1972
Men Presumed Drowned In Lake
An intensive dragging and visual search, under the direction of Sheriff Bill Eastman, was underway Wednesday off North Eden point and along the east shore of Bear Lake for the bodies of Rulon Denison, 24, and Fred Ageular, 24, both of Salt Lake City, who presumably drowned Sunday afternoon while sail boating in high, rough waters I kept rolling by the changing winds from the southwest and northeast.
Parents of Denison, a single man, were on vacation and had not been located Wednesday afternoon. Ageular had been married one year.
25 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
July 2, 1997
Barnson honored posthumously
Dave Barnson, long time leader of the Montpelier Volunteer Fire Department, was honored last Thursday for work he had done in the recent past to better the department.
Barnson, who died in a tragic accident in January of this year, was named Idaho State Fire Fighter of the Year and received the prestigious Spencer Roy Harriage award. It was the first time the award had been given posthumously.
Dave was instrumental in bringing the Montpelier Fire Department to a modern, technology-based department. He had served as a member of the department from 1982 to 1997 and was fire chief from 1985 to the time of his death.