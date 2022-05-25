100 Years Ago
Montpelier Examiner
May 25, 1922
AMBROSE MERRILL KILLED ACCIDENTALLY
The people of Bennington and Montpelier were all shocked last Saturday morning when the accidental shooting of Ambrose Merrill was announced. The accidental discharge of a shotgun was the cause of the untimely death of this prominent young farmer of the Bennington District. Mr. Merrill and members of his family, according to report, were returning to the house on their farm after milking their cows in the morning. Mrs. Merrill proceeded to the house and Mr. Merrill stopped at the granary where he took a shotgun to shoot sparrows. It appears that he had finished shooting and when he returned to the granary with the gun is when the accident occurred, but how no one knows because the unfortunate man was alone. He was found on the ground outside the building with a fatal wound in his abdomen.
He was rushed to the Montpelier hospital, remaining conscious all the while, but passed away at 9 a.m., about two hours after being wounded. It is presumed that when Mr. Merrill hung the gun up that the trigger caught on the object he attempted to hang it on and the weight of the gun caused it to discharge before he had let loose of it. There is no way to determine just how the accident did happen, as the gun was found on the floor and Mr. Merrill was picked up outside the door.
75 years ago
News Examiner
May 22, 1947
BEAR LAKE LEVEL HIGHEST SINCE YEAR OF 1924
The water level of Bear Lake as of yesterday was .57 of a foot higher than the maximum water peak of 1946, which in itself was the highest on record since 1924, reported D. O. Rawson, superintendent at Camp Lifton.
Yesterday’s water elevation (above sea level) of 5,919.90 was 1.25 feet higher than the 5,918.65 on the corresponding date in 1946.
Inflow through the Rainbow canal this year reached its peak on May 16, when 2,055 cubic feet per second was recorded. The peak last year was considerably greater, 2,518, occurring on March 29. The volume of inflow yesterday was 1,275 cubic feet per second, as compared with 951 on the corresponding date in 1946.
The 1924 lake surface was 5,922.82 feet above sea level, or only 2.92 feet higher than the present level. The all-time high in 1922 and 1923 was 5,923.05.
The all time low in 1935 was nearly 18 feet below the present lake level.
50 Years ago
The News-Examiner
May 25, 1972
EIGHT GIRLS WILL COMPETE FOR TITLE
Montpelier Lions Club will present the 12th Annual Miss Bear Lake Pageant Saturday, June 10 beginning at 8 p.m. in the BLHS auditorium, announces Tom Burgoyne, president, and Durwood Perkins, general chairman.
Mr Perkins said arrangements are going forward for what promises to be another fine festival and entertainment. Eight candidates will vie for the honor of wearing the Miss Bear Lake crown for 1972-73, succeeding Julie Kibby, the reigning Miss Bear Lake.
They are Teresa Barnson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Glenn Barnson; Debbie Burgoyne, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Tom L. Burgoyne; Tracy Gregersen, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jack Gregersen; Delene Kunz, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Arlo Kunz of Bern; Julie Kunz, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Don Kunz of Dingle; Lucille Pugmire, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Vaughn Pugmire; Jolaine Ream, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lee Ream of Dingle; and Donetta Tippetta, daughter of Mrs. Earl Tippetts of Georgetown. Mr. and Mrs. Howard Abplanalp are pageant directors.
25 Years ago
The News-Examiner
May 21, 1997
LOCAL CALLING AREA STARTS FRIDAY
Do you wish to make a call to someone in Rexburg, Blackfoot, Preston, Pocatello, Soda Springs or somewhere in the general facility? Soon you can without paying long distance charges.
Starting Friday, Eastern Idaho local calling area will go into effect. Those local people with 847 numbers will no longer need to dial 1+ to reach all the communities in the extended calling area. In fact if you have speed dialing for such numbers you will need to reprogram your phones to leave out the extra numbers you are presently dialing.
To pay for the costs of the extended calling area local residents will be paying $1.89 each month. Business customers will see an increase of $5.08 monthly.