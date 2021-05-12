100 years ago
Montpelier Examiner
May 13, 1921
Montpelier Elks form new club
At a meeting of local members of the Elks Lodge held Sunday afternoon a spirit of optimism prevailed, and it was the general sentiment of those present that some provisions should be made in regard to the establishing of club rooms. As a result of the meeting, a club was organized which will be known as the “Montpelier Antlers.” The following officers were elected: President, John G. Harvey; secretary, Earl Peterson; and treasurer, F. M. Williams.
In discussion of club rooms, it was thought unadvisable to establish headquarters at this particular season owing to the approach of summer, and upon suggestion of Mr. Sloane this matter was postponed until Sunday, Sept. 4, and a committee of seven was appointed to investigate every angle of the proposition in the meantime and be prepared to make a full and complete report at the September meeting. The first meeting of the committee was held Monday evening at which an invitation dancing party was decided upon to be held on the evening of June 15.
75 years ago
The News-Examiner
May 9, 1946
Freight embargo goes into effect
The embargo on all carload and L.C.L. freight shipments, with certain stipulated exceptions, will go into effect at 12:01 tonight, O.N. Regnier, agent, has been informed by H.E. Shumway, general superintendent of transportation for the Union Pacific Railroad. This is being put into effect on account of the railroad fuel situation and in accordance with the ODT directive.
The Waterloo phosphate reduction plant will suspend operation tonight since shipment of the material comes under the embargo, Sup’t., D. L. King said today. However, work will continue at the Waterloo Mine.
Also affected immediately by the ODT directive is the shipment of wool, according to Mr. Regnier. One shipment has arrived at the local freight office he said.
Although to early to visualize how far reaching the embargo will be on the economic life of Montpelier and surrounding communities, the present small movement of freight trains will probably be reduced to one or two each way daily, Mr. Regnier said.
50 years ago
The News-Examiner
May 13, 1971
Concentrated drive improves county
Tons of refuse and garbage were hauled to the dump grounds, many yards and lots improved, old cars and pickups removed in cooperation with a county-wide program, and old, uninhabitable homes, as well as sheds and outhouses of all types eliminated by fire and bulldozer during Montpelier’s 24th Annual Clean-Up, Paint-Up, Fix-Up, Plant-Up and Tear-Down Campaign.
A breakdown of the 95 different types of buildings removed or burned includes 16 houses, 11 garages, 54 sheds, 8 barns, 3 outhouses, 2 business structures, and one City fire station.
Mayor James Olsen said Co-Chairmen Lewis and Egley have accomplished a great deal toward improving the appearance of Montpelier over the past four years, and on behalf of the City Council, expressed his appreciation for their services.
25 years ago
The News-Examiner
May 8, 1996
Local banker to run Games torch
Ron Peterson, local banker, will carry the Olympic torch as it comes through Idaho this week. The Olympic Torch Relay will be in Pocatello and Boise May 9.
He will join 10 other community leaders from Eastern Idaho, each of whom will represent extraordinary citizens of their communities. “They will play an important role as local ambassadors, igniting the Olympic spirit in thousands of communities across America,” said Billy Payne, president of the Atlanta Committee for the Olympic Games.
Ron Peterson was nominated because of his community leadership in the Bear Lake Valley, because of his volunteer work, and because he is a positive role model and mentor for youth.
He is president and CEO of Tri-State Bank, he served on Montpelier City Council for eight years, and on the board of Bear Lake Economic Development.