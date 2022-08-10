125 Years Ago
Montpelier Examiner
August 11, 1897
A LITTLE STRIKE
The Japs employed on the different sections of the Short Line went on a strike last week, staying out for several days. The trouble has been adjusted, we believe, satisfactorily. The misunderstanding came about in this way: The Japs are supposed to get $1.15. In reality they had been only getting $1 a day. They asked different railway officials where the extra 15 cents went to, but none of them seemed to know. Finally the Japs concluded to quit work until they found out, hence the strike.
The EXAMINER learns that the contractor who furnished the labor for the section gangs is the one who will have to go without his pro rata, and hereafter the Japs will get their $1.15 per day in fact as well as in supposition. The Short Line officials had nothing to do with the trouble, and when the strikers found this out they went back to work.
100 Years Ago
The Paris Post
August 10, 1922
AIRPLANES FAIL TO FIND BODIES
The two airplanes which made a careful patrol of Bear Lake in the hope of finding some trace of the bodies of Eugene Young and Eugene Frew, who were drowned two weeks ago, proved unsuccessful.
The airplanes left Salt Lake City in the early morning and made the eighty five miles to Garden City in less than an hour. They found conditions favorable and that objects on the bottom of the lake could be distinguished to great depth. They could see fish and driftwood and old wrecks of boats that were half buried in the mud at the bottom of the lake. For that reason high hopes were entertained that the bodies would be found.
However, after patrolling the lake back and forth for more than two hours, and taking a trip completely around the sixty-mile shoreline, they were forced to desist without success, having satisfied themselves that the bodies are not on the surface of the water.
75 Years Ago
The Paris Post
August 7, 1947
ARTHUR EBORN FAMILY ENJOY REUNION SUNDAY
Mr. and Mrs. Arthur P . Eborn and their immediate family, totaling 60 in all enjoyed a family reunion at Lakota (Resort last Sunday.
Mr. and Mrs. Eborn, 60 and 61 years of age respectively, are the parents of 12 children, all living. All their grandchildren are also living—never a death In the entire immediate family of 60 children, son-in-laws, daughter-in-laws, and grandchildren, which no doubt is some sort of a record, and a feat Mr. and Mrs. Eborn are justly proud.
50 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
August 10, 1972
JAPANESE STAY WITH IDAHO HOSTS
Idaho families in 34 counties will be hosts for three weeks to 79 youth and 12 adults from Japan.
Maurice Johnson, University of Idaho state 4-H leader, said at least one member of each host family is enrolled in 4-H Club work. During their Idaho stay, visitors will have an opportunity to attend a summer 4-H camp. Arrangements for the visiting Japanese were made by the state 4-H office.
Johnson said he expected the interchange between Idaho and Japanese youngsters to be a memorable learning experience as they participate in activities together and become acquainted with one another’s cultures.
25 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
August 13, 1997
DIVE TEAM TRAINS WITH SEARCH DOGS AT THE LAKE
Members of the Bear Lake County Search and Rescue Dive Team conducted a cold-water rescue training session at Cisco Beach last Saturday. Several dogs from American Search Dogs, Inc., out of Ogden joined in the training session.
“We love to come train with people from Bear Lake,” said Jill Snyder, secretary of the organization. “This is the third year we’ve come up here and each year has gotten better.”
Saturday’s training session involved teaching the dogs how to find a submerged victim by scenting bubbles after they emerge above the water. Several of the older dogs had already received this training, but Snyder said it’s important they continue training to keep up their skills. For the younger search dogs who have not yet been certified, this training was vital for their education.