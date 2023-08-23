120 Years Ago
Montpelier Examiner
August 21, 1903
DIED IN A FOREIGN LAND — FRED KNUTTI IS STRICKEN WITH DISEASE AND SUCCUMBS IN GERMANY
The sorrowful news reached this city Wednesday, that Fred Knutti, who is filling a mission in Germany, had passed away.
Fred had been sick for some time and in the hope of bettering his health the church authorities, under whom he was laboring, sent him to the mountains of Switzerland. But the change evidently did him no good.
Mr. Knutti was one of Montpelier’s most popular young men, and his death is mourned by a mother, brothers and sisters, besides scores of friends in this county.
The body will be brought to this city for burial.
100 Years Ago
Bear Lake County News
August 23, 1923
FIRST ANNUAL MONTPELIER RODEO
STEER RIDING: Loose rope. Per mount.
BAREBACK RIDING: Per mount.
WILD COW MILKING
COWBOY TRICK ROPING
COWBOY TRICK RIDING
COWGIRL TRICK RIDING
WILD HORSE RACE:
RULES
Horses to be haltered In chute. Riders to draw for place. Each rider allowed one helper. Halters and halter ropes furnished by Association. Rider to furnish his own saddle and equipment. Cruelty to horses In any way will disqualify both rider and helper. Riders or helpers are not allowed to gentle horses in any way before the signal to start.
75 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
August 26, 1948
RODEO PROVES BIGGEST AND BEST SAY LOCAL CROWDS
“Biggest and Best,” were superlatives most frequently used in describing The Bear Lake rodeo witnessed Friday and Saturday by an estimated crowd of six thousand. Exhibits at the county fair, although not as varied and in as great numbers as pre-war years, were high in quality. Veteran exhibitors said more people viewed exhibits than any year in the past. Buildings and grounds were crowded with people following the parade.
50 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
August 23, 1973
AIRCRAFT DITCHES IN LAKE WATERS
A two-motor Beechcraft six-place airplane carrying three TV reporters from Salt Lake City ditched at 7:50 a.m. on Friday in Bear Lake in water depth of 15 to 20 feet. The accident occurred at a point about one-half mile south of Sweetwater Marina and 300 yards offshore. The passengers all reached the shore safely.
The craft lost fuel supply in both motors, according to Rich County Deputy Sheriff That Mattson. Jim Wharburton, the pilot, and three passengers, Paul Sheffield, Bill Hendricks, and Randy Ripplinger, abandoned the quickly sinking plane and swam to shore.
25 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
August 26, 1998
MONTPELIER CITY WILL HOST FIRE SCHOOL
Montpelier will be the host of State fire school in the year 2000. “We didn’t get the Olympics, but we got the fire school, “ said fire chief, Steve Higgins.
The Montpelier City council was informed Tuesday night at city hall that preparations need to be made for approximately 400 fire fighters and their families who will come to Montpelier for the 3-day school.
In other business, Fire Chief Steve Higgins requested that the city look into purchasing a new fire truck to replace an older existing truck, a 1973 class one pumper that doesn’t meet the ISO insurance standards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.