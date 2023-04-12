120 Years Ago
Montpelier Examiner
April 10, 1903
PASSING OF THE “HELLO GIRL”
The news was recently printed in this paper that the telephone exchange in Meridian would be one of the new fangled kind from which the “Hello” girl would be entirely eliminated. This incident not only indicates the rapidity with which genius is revolutionizing the world but it illustrates how utterly unfeeling and unsentimental its dictates are. The passing of the Hello girl will be generally regretted, the world will seem more lonesome, because of her going.
100 Years Ago
Bear Lake County News
April 12, 1923
FOOT AMPUTATED
Dexter D. Dalrymple of Montpelier, Idaho, who was injured at Bingham recently by a rock rolling down the mountainside and crushing his foot, suffered the amputation of that member at a local hospital yesterday. Mr. Dalrymple is a brother of Mrs. E. Wilcox of this city.
75 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
April 15, 1948
TO RESIDENTS OF MONTPELIER
Acting in capacity of General Supervisory Committee for Montpelier’s First Annual City Wide Clean-up, appointed by Mayor George P. Stock, we very earnestly solicit the full and wholehearted support and cooperation of all residents and property owners in this very desirable undertaking. It is the sincere hope of the committee that all citizens will view this matter of city improvement with greatest liberality and unselfishness with the attitude of “one for all and all for one,” believing literally that what benefits Montpelier benefits every citizen and property owner.
50 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
April 12, 1973
PARIS CITY COUNCIL APPROVES ORDINANCE CALLING FOR SPECIAL SEWAGE BOND VOTE
Paris City Council Monday passed Ordinance No. 262 calling for a special municipal bond election on Tuesday, May 1 to determine wishes of electors on the proposal that the City of Paris issue sewer revenue bonds in amount of $210,000 for purpose of providing funds to improve, extend and reconstruct the municipal sewerage system, including construction of a lagoon treatment system.
25 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
April 15, 1998
GIANT TREES FALL
Both of the big pine trees in front of Montpelier City Hall were felled last week by city crews. City officials have discussed taking out the trees for a couple of years, mostly on a casual basis. Last week the comment was made that the trees had to come out, and no objections were made. The issue recently came to a head as the mayor and council determined they must get the building and grounds ready for handicapped accessibility. The community received little or no warning and many were anxious and some angry that the trees were taken out. The council has committed themselves to replacing the big ones with small ones.
