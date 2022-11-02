125 Years Ago Montpelier Examiner November 3, 1897
EDITOR’S NOTES
Otto Mergenthaler, the inventor of the linotype, the machine which has so completely revolutionized the printing of daily newspapers and displaced thousands of hand compositors, is reported as dying at his winter home in Deming, N.M. Quite recently fire destroyed his home and with it a model of a greatly improved machine which, in his precarious health, he is not expected to perfect.
100 Years Ago Montpelier Examiner November 2, 1922
BAD COLLISION NEAR BENNINGTON
Saturday evening I. W, Spiers, Kenneth Merrill and his sister Miss Gladys Merrill of Bennington figured in one of the most hair-raising accidents that has occurred on the highways of Bear Lake county in many years. They all came out of the mixup without hardly a scratch. Mr. Spiers received an injured hand, but not so serious but that he was on the job Sunday morning to help straighten up the wreck.
75 Years Ago The News-Examiner October 30, 1947 APPEAL MADE TO BOYS AND GIRLS
Appeals are again being made through the local schools to all boys and girls in Montpelier to confine Hallowe’en pranks to harmless fun and to refrain from any act which will damage property, cause unnecessary work in removing soap from windows, etc, or in humiliating or hurting another persons feelings during the Hallowe’en period. In addition to these appeals, every school building is sponsoring some type of entertainment Friday afternoon and evening in an attempt to substitute recreation and fun for destructive vandalism.
50 Years Ago The News-Examiner
November 2, 1972
STUDENTS EARN HIGH GRADES
A total of 14 Bear Lake High School students had straight A grades and an additional 22, all A’s except one B, placing them on the honor roll, for the first six-week grading period, according to Mrs. Pat Wilde registrar.
All A grades: Carol Hawkes, Bette Clark, Betty Brown, Gwen Perkins and Richard Vineyard, seniors; Debra Hemmert, Julia Nelson, Wendy Stewart, Peggy Smith, Don Sleight, Joan Rich and David Ward, juniors; and Ronnie Skroh and Lisa Whitaker, sophomores.
25 Years Ago The News-Examiner November 5, 1997
LADY BEARS GAIN STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
The mighty Bear Lake Bears’ volleyball team competed in the state tournament Friday and Saturday. The Bears rolled their way through the tournament and brought home the first ever state volleyball trophy for Bear Lake High School.
“We knew early in the season we could do it,” said head coach Laura Cammack. “We knew it was ours for the taking if we wanted it and would work for it. We did both.”
