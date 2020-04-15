100 years ago
The Paris Post
April 22, 1920
Time to have car overhauled has arrived
Spring still tarries somewhat coyly in the background and the wise motor car owner will use the few days or weeks, as the case may be, of enforced idleness to get his car in shape that it will be ready for the strenuous service just ahead.
The only satisfactory method of handling the spring overhaul problem is to begin at the front end of the car, the engine, and work backwards, taking each unit in turn and giving the attention it needs. If the engine has a detachable head, the first thing to do is to remove the head for an inspection of the interior. Perhaps the carbon may need removal. Perchance the bearings need attention. If this latter, the oil sump must come off. Now the entire interior of the engine is laid bare. First examine the bearings, both main and rod, to see if they need taking up. If so, do the work taking care not to get the bearings too tight. The play must be taken up in such a way that both sides are equally free to move. If car needs skeptical aid take it to the local garage.
75 years ago
The Paris Post
April 19, 1945
100,000,000 more pounds of used fats are needed this year
Word comes from Washington that the fat-salvage problem has got to be licked in the small cities, the towns and on the farms.
We women have to save enough used fats in our kitchens to help make munitions, medicines, fabrics, soap for military and civilian use, and many other essentials.
The job, to date, has been done largely by city people, because arrangements for collecting the fats were made in the cities first. And these city folks are turning in more than 12,000,000 pounds a month!
Now we’re called on. And will the women on the farms and in the towns and small cities break that record? Don’t worry – just watch our speed!
How to do it: Save all used fats in a tin can. Keep it handy to the stove. Scrape your broilers and roasting pans, skim soups and gravies, for every drop counts. Keep solid pieces of fat, as meat trimmings and table scraps, in a bowl.
Melt down once a week when your oven’s going, add the liquid fat to the salvage can.
Take the can to your butcher as soon as it’s full. He will give you two red points and up to four cents for every pound. If you have any difficulty, call your County Agent or Home Demonstration Agent.
50 years ago
News-Examiner
April 23, 1970
Pioneer Montpelier store ends service
The Fair Store closed doors Tuesday. Mrs. Robert (Betty) Jack, granddaughter of the store’s founder, Samuel L. Lewis, and daughter of the late A.M. Thorf and Mrs. Lillian Thorf, owners and operators since 1928, here from Thousand Oaks, Cal., said her mother had retired from active business and had no definite future plans.
Located at 933 Washington Street, the two-story brick structure is the property of the Samuel L. Lewis Estate, managed by relatives living in Chicago. No information was immediately obtainable on use or disposition of the building.
Prior to opening of the Bear Lake Memorial Hospital, March 21, 1950, the upper story had for several years been used for the 12-bed Bear Lake Hospital and staffed by the late Dr. R.B. Lindsay, Dr. Reed J. Rich, and Dr. Spencer H. Rich.
Although expected in recent months, closure of the Fair Store, at least to the older citizens whose ages span one, two, or three generations, was still a shock and a little hard to believe. One day there were two or three late-styled dressed in the large window display areas on both sides of the main entrance, and the next day all was bare. As stock of merchandise was slowly reduced in the large unpartitioned lower floor space topped by a high ceiling, footsteps had a way of echoing like walking in a cave.
Until death and sickness and family dispersal, the Fair Store kept abreast of the times merchandising in competition with the many stores in building a community and trade center.
25 years ago
News Examiner
April 19, 1995
Show Choir earns bronze medal in California
Bear Lake High School’s show choir, the Bear Essentials, traveled to California March 31 to April 3. As well as sight-seeing and several performances, the Bear Essentials also earned a bronze trophy for their performance in the Heritage Music Festival at Foothill College.
“I was very proud of the group and the wonderful job they did,” said group adviser, Judy Burdick. “They worked hard and earned their trophy.”