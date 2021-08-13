100 Years Ago
Montpelier, Examiner
August 19, 1921
U.P.& L. Will develop power
The announcement was made in Washington Wednesday that the Utah Power & Light company has secured a permit for additional power development work on Bear River in Southeastern Idaho. The Statement reads:
Aid Irrigation
'The projected works will impound water for irrigation as well as power and will complete the utilization of the river, for power purpose at all practicable points from Bear Lake in the mountains of Idaho and Utah, to Great Salt Lake. This will make Bear River one of the most completely utilized streams for Irrigation and power purposes in the west.
The completed project will add 21,500 horsepower of hydroelectric energy to the generating capacity of the company's system, now capable of developing about 165,000 horsepower, and will be connected with the big main transmission system now operating at 130,000 volts, extending from Grace plant in Idaho to Salt Lake a distance of 134 miles and supply a population of 300 000 with power, much of which is used in mining and manufacturing This additional development will serve to steady some of the company's smaller plants located on other streams having variable flow.
75 Years ago
News-Examiner
August 22,1946
Football Uniforms will be issued
Coach Kenneth Barrett announced today that football uniforms would be issued on Saturday, August 31 at the junior high building, and that the first practice has been set for 2 p. m., Monday, September 2. All candidates for the 1946 football squad are requested to report for suits. Montpelier opens the football season against the Kemmerer Rangers here on Friday, September 13.
The Bears this year are faced with learning a new system under a new coach. Coach Barrett stressed the importance of every candidate getting two weeks practice in preparation for the Kemmerer game. Only five lettermen remain from last year's squad and it is not known that all of them will be back for this year's play. They are Allen Dunn, Ray Seewer, Grant Smart, Paul Einzinger and Charles Hymas.
50 Years Ago
News-Examiner
August 19,1971
North Beach Continues to Draw Campers
Some 200 persons, from-the LDS Stake at Utah State University had an outing Sunday, at Bear Lake North Beach. State Park.
Herman Koppes, manager,, reported check counts Saturday and Sunday showed 350 vehicles in the Park and that overnight campers included 150 families Saturday.
A Camper from Smithfield was arrested and fined before the Magistrate Court for opening and discharging contents of a self-contained trailer holding tank along the road and causeway within the park.
Manager Koppes also said a warning was given four residents of the newly developed Emerald Beach, south of Bear Lake Sands to discontinue bringing their garbage to North Beach in order to have up by the Park crew.
25 Years Ago
News-Examiner
August 21, 1996
Crime Stoppers benefits from golf Tourney
The crime stoppers golf tournament raised money for the crime stoppers program in Bear Lake County. The tournament was held Aug. 10.
Gaining honors for first gross were Larry Gray, Hoss Mayfield, Keith Martindale and Ron Singleton. The team scoring first net were Ron Grunig, Craig Grunig, Welkes Ward, arid Kirk Pugmire.
Craig Grunig had the longest drive, Jim Pugmire got closest to the pin on hole number 2, while Brent Dickerson was closest to the pin on number 9.