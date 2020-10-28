100 years ago
The Paris Post
November 4, 1920
Leo Bach has Narrow Escape from Mysterious Bullet
The town was awakened to the tune of exciting news Sunday morning when Leo Bach, proprietor of the Novelty Theatre and Superintendent at the Bear Lake Phosphate Mine, met with a narrow escape from a stray bullet fired from a high-powered rifle of .36 caliber. No injury was done other than an inflicting bruise caused by the concussion of the bullet.
Mr. Bach was returning from the mine in the canyon in his automobile where he had been to take a load of miners. Driving onto main street near the Emerson School house he was thrown into a state of unconsciousness from the violent blow of the bullet which found its mark an inch or so above his heart, going first through the windshield of the car through the steering wheel and then through a leather vest and woolen shirt he was wearing and later through part of two paper time books that were concealed in his pocket where the bullet riveted the two books together from the lead.
Following this shot, the car with its occupant went along the road for the distance of a block after the gasoline was cut off by the foot power when Mr. Bach went into a state of unconsciousness. Coming to a stop on the crossing on the corner near Pendrey’s Grocery & Meet Market and the courthouse remained there for over a half hour, and because of it being so early in the morning and so few on the streets he remained there in the car until he regained consciousness, later driving his car to the garage.
Everything was done so quick – nothing of this kind was ever thought of and Mr. Bach was not aware that he had been shot until an examination was made by a local physician.
No clue has been found as to the party firing the bullet, and many if not all have thought that it came from a gun of a hunter south of town. It was a miraculous escape and not a shot out of a thousand would have resulted as it did.
75 years ago
Paris Post
November 8, 1945
Fire Destroys Small Building
A small log building on the vacant John Rogers property in the northeast part of Paris was destroyed by fire Saturday afternoon.
The fire siren sounded about 3 p.m., calling the fire fighting equipment to the scene of the fire. Upon arrival of the department, the small building was found to be entirely enveloped in flames. Water was soon applied and the blaze extinguished. Only the charred framework remained standing.
It was reported that small children playing with matches was responsible for the blaze.
50 years ago
News Examiner
November 5, 1970
Dedication Planned for New Church; Special Guests Invited
The new Church of the Blessed Sacrament, located on the southeast corner of North 8th and Clay Streets, will be dedicated by Bishop Sylvester W. Treinen, Monday, November 9, at ceremonies beginning at 6:30 p.m. with the Reverend Joseph Muba offering Mass. Some 25 priests coming to the dedication have been invited to celebrate Mass with Father Muba and the parishioners.
One of the special guests is Mrs. Josephine Driver, now in her 96th year, and long-time resident of Montpelier, who attended the first Mass in 1896, and final Mass, March 1, 1970, offered in the old Blessed Sacrament Church, and the first Mass, August 9, in the new church.
25 years ago
News Examiner
November 8, 1995
County Agent Notes
Sharlene Woffinden, Bear Lake County Extension Educator, is cautioning, with the holiday season coming, if you plan on sharing your preserved harvest with friends and neighbors, make sure you are not giving them an unwanted gift of botulism or other food-born illness. As an extra precaution, Sharlene recommends that home canned products are not used for group or church gatherings. Commercially canned products are safer and have less risk of causing food-born illness.
If food is canned properly, there is less risk involved.