100 Years
The Montpelier Examiner
February 6, 1920
The Flu Situation is Greatly Improved
The Examiner is pleased to state that the flu situation in Montpelier is greatly improved. Yesterday only one home was placed under quarantine and ten or more were released. This morning there were only 34 homes under quarantine as compared with 45 a week ago.
The thing for people to do now is to go about their business in the usual way and think and talk about the influenza as little as possible. Be normal and sensible, but take good care of yourself and in another week business will be going along as though the disease had never struck Montpelier.
75 Years
The Paris Post
February 1, 1945
Home Made Furniture
If the man of the family is just reasonably good at carpentry, the chances are he can do as well or better than some of our pioneer ancestors. They used the wood at hand, the tools available, what skill they had. The secret of their success was that they didn't attempt something fancier than they could execute. And it is this very forthright utilitarianism of their furniture that makes us prize such antiques today. There was honesty and usefulness in every line of them.
50 Years
The News-Examiner
February 5, 1970
No Substitute for Care
The Idaho State Police says tire chains and snow tires make winter driving safer and surer, but they are no substitute for careful driving. They can help you start, slow down and stop, but they cannot think for you. Do not count on your wheels, you are in charge. And do not count on sand and salt on slippery highways to prevent accidents. Common sense when driving and walking is the best preventative. So slow down.
25 Years
The News Examiner
February 1, 1995
Judge to rule on hospital right to provide home health care
District Judge Don Harding heard testimony Jan. 26 in a case that will decide the right of Bear Lake Memorial Hospital to provide home health care. After hearing testimony from attorneys representing both sides, Judge Harding took the mater under advisement and will offer a written decision in the near future. The case was brought against the hospital by Idaho Home Health, Inc.
The case has strong implications because it will set precedents in the matter of home health in Idaho. At least 10 other county hospitals in Idaho provide home health care services.
It has only been in recent years that home health care was a money making activity. Because of a number of decisions by insurance providers, especially Medicare, hospital days have been shortened and specialized care for patients returning home has been necessary. Home health providers have been adequately paid for providing home health services, making it a desirable enterprise.
Bear Lake Memorial Hospital entered the home health care service about two years ago, soon after Idaho Home Health, Inc., came to the area offering a very similar service. Southeast Idaho Health Department has offered the service for some time. Another private home care provider from the Logan area is also offering services in Bear Lake County.
Mr. Tolman, arguing in behalf of Bear Lake Memorial Hospital, said that various statutes give county hospitals the charge of caring for the sick in or out of hospital facilities. He also argued that county hospital boards must by law operate their facilities in an economically successful manner. The county obtained a license through the proper state agency for its home health care service.
The attorney for Idaho Home Health, Inc, Kenneth Lyon, III, argued that obtaining the license did not mean that the hospital was in compliance with Idaho Law.
Mr. Tolman stated that the county and the hospital had held proper budget hearings, and had published their budgets according to law.
Neither attorney knew of specific laws that address county hospitals and home health care specifically.