100 Years Ago
Montpelier Examiner
March 9, 1922
NEW AUTO REPAIR SHOP
Some time ago Grover C. Slater and J. H. Gantz opened up an auto repair shop in the front part of the building occupied by the Idaho Electric company. The partnership will be known as Slater & Gantz Auto Repair company. The quarters now occupied by the firm are only temporary, and later on improvements In the plant are planned, and probably the company will remain there.
Mr. Slater is not a new man in Montpelier. For more than a year he was employed by the Montpelier Auto company as chief mechanic, leaving that company last fall. The new company is starting out with a nice lineup of business.
75 years ago
News Examiner
March 6, 1947
Chamber Of Commerce Given Word That Church Cannot Build Hospital Effort Will Be Made To Build By Other Means
Due to established policies of the L.D.S. Church with respect to giving aid to communities in the construction of hospitals, and conditions prevailing here, it does not seem at all probable that the church will participate in the construction of a hospital for this area, Silas L. Wright, president of the Montpelier stake, told members of the chamber of commerce at a meeting Monday. Following forthright statements and explanations by President Wright and Bishop Eugene P. Shepherd, chairman of the chamber hospital committee, the group went on record as favoring a county hospital and directing all efforts toward that end.
In reviewing the question of a church hospital, President Wright emphasized that he considered the hospital a number one need and problem for this area. Following a meeting of the Bear Lake and Montpelier stakes in May, 1946, a formal application was submitted to the general authorities in Salt Lake City. The presidency has been in favor of a church hospital and has been diligent in working for it, Mr. Wright said.
50 Years ago
The News-Examiner
March 9, 1972
Ask Donors For "M" Restoration
Solicitation of funds for "Restoration of the "M" has been initiated by Mayor James Olsen's appointment of Clerk June Bunderson as project treasurer, according to A.J. Winters, honorary chairman of the committee. Funds from all sources will be deposited with the treasurer and receipted.
An intensive drive for fund support among Montpelier High-School alumni is being organized by Ferris Miles, of Redwood City, California. Mr. Winters said Mr. Miles would be here in the near future to initiate this phase of the campaign.
In the meantime, donors, alumni or not, may make contributions in any amount in person or by check mailed to "Restoration of the M" and sent to City Clerk, Montpelier City Hall, Montpelier, Idaho.
25 Years ago
The News-Examiner
March 5, 1997
Helmet Company closes again
Pro-USA helmet factory in Paris ceased operations on Feb. 28. At this time there are no definitive plans for reopening the facility according to Chuck Prince a spokesman for the Southeast Idaho Council of Governments.
SICOG has taken possession of the plant pending foreclosure proceedings. SICOG, along with Bear Lake Development Corporation, provided economic development financing to the various operators of the plant over the last several years. SICOG and Bear Lake development Corporation are actively looking for a new operator for the helmet factory. Demand remains high for the Pro USA product line, particularly for police helmets, Prince said.