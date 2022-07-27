125 Years Ago
Montpelier Examiner
July 28, 1897
KEMMERER NOW AN ASSURED FACT
The townsite of Kemmerer, on Ham’s Fork, has been surveyed into town lots, and will shortly be thrown open to buyers. A new depot will be built immediately and everything points to a live booming town in the near future.
Adjacent to the new town and less than a mile distant is the famous Diamondville Coal company’s mines. These mines are being worked daily by about 300 miners and the output of coal finds ready and constant sale.
100 Years Ago
Bear Lake County News
July 27, 1922
REPORT OF PUBLIC COMMITTEE OF THE FEDERATION OF SHOPCRAFT’S STRIKERS OF MONTPELIER
It was a good sized and enthusiast’s audience, which greeted C. C. Blake, the traveling representative of the Shopcraftsmen, at the City Hall on Tuesday evening, showing plainly the interest that Is being taken in the dispute now waging between the Railways and their employees.
Mr. Blake gave a very instructive and interesting account of the progress of the strike in various sections of our state, asserting that the absence of skilled workmen from their former positions was having a disastrous effect upon the successful operation of the roads. Trains were being abandoned all over the union and Blake predicts that the general impression was fast gaining ground that the transportation system would be completely tied up in two weeks more.
75 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
July 31, 1947
MODERN HOSPITAL PLANNED FOR BEAR LAKE COUNTY
Plans and supporting data for the proposed Bear Lake county hospital, approved for advance planning money by the Federal Government, call for fireproof construction of a building with a capacity of about 35 beds. Designs include all modern and adequate facilities to meet requirements of the United States Public Health Service and state hospital requirements.
The building, of T shape plan, has a two-story front wing with part basement. The rear portion of the building completing the T is one story in height with dimensions of 160 by 48 feet.
50 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
July 27, 1972
LOSES LIFE IN FISH HAVEN CANYON
Peter C. Brown, 57, of Hailey was killed about 5:20 p.m. July 24 in a logging accident in Fish Haven Canyon 8.1 miles west of the town. Deputy Sheriff Larry Lloyd was the investigating officer.
The victim, owner and operator of the Hailey logging concern, was standing some 15 feet from a tractor-trailer truck being loaded with 40-foot native fir trees. When almost loaded, a log near the bottom swung out from a pivoting position at the rear of the truck, hitting and throwing Mr. Brown into a small fir tree. He died instantly of head injuries. Timothy
J. Brown, a nephew, was operating the loader.
25 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
July 23, 1997
ASSOCIATION ADDS NEW PRIZE TO THE CAR SHOW
A new award was added this year to the Seventh annual Rendezvous Car Show The car show was held July 26 at Wells C Stock Park in Montpelier.
The Lavoy Lewis Memorial Award was given to Kaye and Chris Lewis for their 1975 Corvette T-top, 350 ci V-8. The Bear Lake Motorsports association which sponsors the car show plans to rotate the category of the award. The categories will be Best Corvette, Best Detail, and Best Chevrolet. This year the award was Club Choice Best Corvette.
There were 86 entries with 33 coming from Bear Lake County. Others came from Evanston, Salt Lake City, Brigham, Logan, Pocatello, Afton and other places. Kent Bunn, who planned the show for the club, commented on the excellence of the entries, saying that there were more top quality entries than ever before.