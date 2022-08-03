125 Years Ago
Montpelier Examiner
August 4, 1897
A TERRIBLE ROAD
The Examiner dislikes to continually harp on needed improvements, especially when those in authority fail to act, but we once again want to call attention to the miserable and perilous condition of the Montpelier canyon road. Going up the canyon, the first bridge uncounted has a large hole on either side fully two feet square. It is impossible to drive a wagon over the structure without dropping into one or the other of these holes. A little further up the road is a place so cut on one side that it is a miracle every wagon passing over don’t upset. And so it is the full distance. Bridges and grades are all in a deplorable condition and yet the commissioners and road overseer take no action. Unless something is speedily done Bear Lake county will wake up some of these days with, a big damage suit on its hands, and there will be no defense to offer.
100 Years Ago
Bear Lake County News
August 3, 1922
THE LIGHT OF HOPE FOR BEAR LAKE FARMERS
For some time the Montpelier National Farm Loan Association, a local farmers association, has been endeavoring to secure Federal Aid for the farmers of Bear Lake County. It has been a long hard struggle, but at last the local organization is assured that Federal aid is at hand.
The local organization has been allowed, by the Federal Land Bank of Spokane, loans in excess of $130,000.00, to be distributed among its members, and this amount will be distributed among the respective borrowers as soon as the necessary papers can be furnished the Land Bank, which is only a matter of a few days hence.
The local association is formed of farmers for the purpose of helping farmers in their stress, so if there are any actual farmers who would be interested in making a Farm Loan, they should arrange to meet the local secretary, Douglas Ream, in Montpelier at the City Hall at the earliest date convenient or communicate with him, either by mail or telephone.
75 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
August 7, 1947
INTENSE INTEREST SHOWN IN RETURNS FROM ALL OVER BEAR LAKE COUNTY
Taxpayers of Bear Lake county in a decisive vote of 1871 to 299, in Tuesday’s election, authorized commissioners to issue $200,000 in bonds for construction of a hospital. The percentage favoring the proposition was 86.2, or 19.5 per cent greater than the required tow-thirds necessary to carry a bond election. The ratio favoring the hospital bond was 6.25 to 1.
“Tuesday’s vote showed that the people of Bear Lake county surely wanted a hospital and now the county officials will do the best they can with funds to see that adequate hospital facilities are made available,” J. Clarence Lindsay, chairman of the board of commissioners, said today.
50 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
August 3, 1972
COUNCIL APPOINTS NEW CHIEF OF POLICE
Montpelier City Council Tuesday in regular monthly meeting executed an option to purchase 90 acres of land from Frank W. Hirschi to be used in construction of a self-contained sewage treatment lagoon. Additional acquisition of land located northwest of the primary sewage plant at the junction of the Bern-Montpelier road was done on recommendation of engineers to meet present and future standards of the Environmental Protective Agency. The first agreement reached July 5 was for purchase of 40 acres...
Russell R. Waite, acting chief for about three months, was appointed chief of Montpelier Police Department. Chief Waite, employed in December, 1970, succeeds Wilson A. Allen, who assumed duties of chief on April 28, 1971. Mr. Allen, a former sheriff of Weber County and member of the Ogden Police Department, relinquished his position here and returned to Utah earlier this year.
25 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
August 6, 1997
STEVENS ASSUMES DUTIES AS SUPERINTENDENT
Robert Stevens, the new Bear Lake School District superintendent, began his employment Monday by looking at the school buildings. He is familiarizing himself with many aspects of running the district.
Stevens, who came to Montpelier from Dietrich, officially began working Aug. 4. He said he intended to get a feel for what’s going on and to empower the district to continue in those directions.
His emphasis, he said, will be on kids and seeing that they get the best education possible, and in making sure the district stays in the black.