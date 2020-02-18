100 years ago
Montpelier Examiner
February 27, 1920
Out of Chaos---
The Telephone Company’s greatest asset is the co-operation of the public; it is a big enterprise, in the successful operation of which both the company and the people are vitally concerned. As a unit in the great Bell System it is universal in the scope of its service. It has the biggest, hardest work imaginable, for it has as many persons to please as has the President of the United States.
The past few years have been full of perplexing and disappointing problems and conditions. No business organization can be any more perfect than the combined intelligence, sincerity and industry of its human management. A corporation is subject to all the trials and tribulations of the individual, but in an increasing ratio to its magnitude and responsibilities.
There is no avenue of human activity that has not been paved with sacrifice during the past four years; there isn’t an individual who has not contributed in some way to the winning of the world’s greatest war at discomfort to himself and by voluntary self-denial, and every business organization has contributed its tithe of service. Out of the chaos of the world a new day dawns pregnant with promise of a happier condition of affairs. As you look forward to a more prosperous, brighter era, the Telephone Company looks forward to increased efficiency, better service, and above all, to pleased and satisfied patrons. ~The Mountain States Telephone and Telegraph Co.
75 years ago
Paris Post
February 22, 1945
Heat Pickup
In the split second that is required to light a safety match on the surface of the container, the heat of the friction increases the temperature of the head to the ignition point of between 333 and 388 degrees Fahrenheit.
50 years ago
The News-Examiner
February 26, 1970
Overpass Project Plans Underway
The way everything is falling in line, it is expected a fairly early March date will see the advertisement of bids for construction of the overpass across Union Pacific Railroad tracks and reconstruction of nine-tenths mile of combination Washington Street and U.S. Highway 89, R.B. Christensen, P.E., deputy state highway engineer, Monday in a telephone conference told Mayor James Olsen, K.E. Pollard, president, and Lyle G. Tapper, chairman of highway committee, Montpelier Chamber of Commerce.
“I am extremely enthusiastic about plans and the early letting of a contract,” Mr. Christensen said at the early outset of the call to Boise placed by Mr. Tapper.
Plans are now in the hands of the Bureau of Public Roads for final scrutiny and they are daily expecting an agreement with the Union Pacific on the overpass.
25 years ago
News Examiner
February 22, 1995
Snow storm hits Bear Lake valley; one of the biggest in 30 years
One of the biggest storms in the last 30years hit Bear Lake Monday and early Tuesday dropping from about 24 to over 30 inches on the valley floor.
Residents woke Tuesday to thigh-high snow on sidewalks, in driveways, in streets and on roofs. There appeared to be little damage in spite of the snow depth. Drifting accounted for the deepest amounts, with wind creating six-foot drifts in some areas.
Children were delighted to hear that school was cancelled Tuesday.
The valley spent most of Tuesday digging out. Most businesses in Montpelier were open only minimally during the day Tuesday. Although major arteries were cleared during the morning, it took most of the day and into the night for city and county road crews to deal with the snow. Homeowners and business people struggled with the snow for hours clearing some parking lots, driveways and sidewalks.