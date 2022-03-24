Out of the Past

100 Years Ago
Montpelier Examiner
March 30, 1922
A Modern High School Needed
The city board of education struck the right cord at their meeting last week when it was decided to compile facts and figures on this city's school facilities and present them to the citizens in a mass meeting to be held soon. It is generally conceded that Montpelier has outgrown its school house accommodations, and for the past year or two has been confronted with a serious shortage of room to properly care for the hundreds of children who attend school here.
The past two or three years the overflow attendance of the grade schools have been cared for through the gracious support of the city officials in granting the school board the use of a number of rooms in the City Hall. But the limit has been reached there and the interests of the children will be greatly handicapped next fall when efforts are again made to accommodate all of them.
75 years ago
News Examiner
March 27, 1947
Annual Spring Music festival
The music department of Montpelier high school will present the annual Spring Music Festival on Friday, April 11th 8 p.m. in the high school auditorium.
The program promises to be of a varied and entertaining nature. Numbers will be given by the concert band, choir, boys chorus, girls chorus, vocal ensembles, and solos and instrumental ensembles and solos. A program will be published in a later issue of this paper.
Students of the music department are conducting an advance sale of tickets for this performance. Money from this concert will be used to help defray expenses of the students that enter the district and state music festivals, scheduled for April 24 and 25th Pocatello and May 8 and 9 at Idaho Falls.
50 Years ago
The News-Examiner
March 30, 1972
Retires As Railroad Engineer
Alfred O. Jensen of Ovid, who on September 6, 1941 hired out as a fireman at the local terminal of the Union Pacific Railroad, and promoted to engineer in 1951, made his last run February 22 before retirement at age 65.
Except for a short assignment in Salt Lake City yards as a fireman, Mr. Jensen spent his entire tenure of 31 years running on the First District out of Montpelier.
25 Years ago
The News-Examiner
March 26, 1997
City preparing for spring cleanup
Montpelier City will accept applications from volunteers to help with planting and caring for flowers this summer. Beautification was part of the discussion at the council meeting held March 18.
The council accepted a low bid of $4,800 from Dennis Bills for rewiring the city shop. They attached the condition that the bid meet careful scrutiny by Don Toomer to be sure it meets specification. The city is slated to open for bids for the labor for the water project at 2 p.m. March 28.