100 years ago
Montpelier Examiner
November 26, 1920
Falls into basement
Cashier Thomas Wells of the Afton, Wyoming, State Bank was a business visitor in town Monday and Tuesday. Monday evening, he met with a painful accident by falling into the basement of the Bank of Montpelier building. He went in the side door, evidently thinking he was in the right entrance to gain the second floor, and as he pushed the door open in the hall to ascend a flight of stairs he went down, landing at the bottom of the basement with great force. He received a severe shaking up and was bruised considerably about the hips.
75 years ago
Paris Post
November 29, 1945
LeRoy Thornock writes his parents from Siapan
The following letter in part was received recently by Mr. and Mrs. Cecil Thornock of Bloomington, from their son, LeRoy, who is stationed on Siapan, in the Pacific:
Just a few lines in answer to your two letters that I received today. I was very glad to hear from you again.
Tonight I am going to try and get over to the beach and attend the evening services here in Siapan. If I am able to go it will be the first time that I have been able to attend any services since I left the States. I surely hope that the Chaplin can fix it up so that I am able to go.
I finally made it over to the beach after a couple of hours of trying and so I was able to attend the Mormon services on Siapan. Guess who I ran into over there at the meeting? None other than Gerald L. Erickson, Irene’s Seminary teacher. He is a Chaplin Captain in the Army. He told me to tell all of you back home hello for him. We had quite a talk before the services started. He surely has changed a lot since the last time that I saw him. He really looks old and his hair is straight and thin. This rugged life has certainly changed him a lot. I enjoyed the services very much and wished that I could attend them every Sunday. If I did there would become a great change in me. I also met a fellow from Preston, Idaho, a Staff Sergeant in the 20th Air Force. Most of the fellows there were from Utah with only three of us from Idaho. There were nearly 50 of us present, so you can see that there are a few Mormon boys out here in the Pacific.
50 years ago
News Examiner
November 26, 1970
Crews install Yuletide lights on city streets
Six huge wreaths, three with illuminated bells and three with glowing candles, supplement the many pieces of street decorations being put up this week for the Christmas season. A variety of durable street decorations purchased in 1966 at a cost of $3,500 and other items secured from year to year will extend over five blocks along Washington Street.
A Nativity scene will be placed in the shelter at Dr. Wells C. Stock Park. Plans are to furnish merchants with Christmas trees for them to decorate and place along Washington Street, according to the City Committee.
Thousands of colored lights previously used on evergreens that stood on the Washington Street parkings will be used in lighting trees bordering the street and on pubic grounds, according to plans voiced by Mayor James Olsen and the City Committee.
The Committee on arrangements appealed to everyone to cooperate in protecting decorations and lights from any type of vandalism.
25 years ago
News Examiner
November 28, 1995
Police seek help with Angel Tree
Police Chief David Higley asked help from Sherrel Burgoyne and from City Clerk Renee Bird for the Angel Tree program. Discussion of the program was part of Montpelier City Council Meeting Nov. 21. Descriptions of what is needed for children who might not have a nice Christmas have been placed on a tree at Montpelier City Hall. Those who wish to donate may choose a child from the Angel Tree at City Hall and buy gifts for that child. There are 19 children on the tree.
The children involved have been screened by the Department of Health and Welfare. Higley said it takes about four evenings to sort out the gifts and donations and to deliver them to the families involved. The families may live anywhere in the Bear Lake Valley.
They hope as many people as can will become involved.