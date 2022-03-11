Out of the Past

100 Years Ago
Montpelier Examiner
March 16, 1922
ARE YOU PREPARED FOR THE COAL STRIKE
April 1st is the date fixed by the heads of the coal miners unions in the United States for the nation-wide walkout of miners in the coal producing industry. There is a wide difference of opinion as to whether the big strike will materialize . There is every reason to believe it will. At least as long as we are in the grip of winter we cannot afford to take a chance of being caught without fuel, so it seems the wise thing for the people of Bear Lake county to look at their coal bin's and make sure they have enough fuel on hand to run them the winter out.
75 years ago
News Examiner
March 13, 1947
New Car Licenses Are Expected
The 1947 license plates are expected to arrive for issue this week, Assessor James N. Transtrum has announced.
The new license plate is white on blue and includes a picture of a skier. March 31 is the expiration date for 1946 licenses. As has been customary in recent years, one plate will be issued to each vehicle, which will be attached at the rear of passenger cars, and the front of trucks.
There is no change in price schedule, the fee being $5.00 for passenger cars and the fee for trucks established on a weight basis.
50 Years ago
The News-Examiner
March 16, 1972
TO DISCUSS LANDFILL
A public meeting on solid waste disposal has been called to convene at 9 a.m., Thursday March 23 in the auditorium of the Montpelier City Hall, according to Walter Ward, chairman of the board of Bear Lake county commissioners.
Representatives from Idaho Department of Health and other agencies will be in attendance. Mr. Ward said the matter of a sanitary landfill will be discussed.
An invitation is being extended to city officials throughout the county, and all other persons interested in the problems of waste disposal. The Bear Lake County Planning Committee will also meet with the group.
25 Years ago
The News-Examiner
March 12, 1997
4-H holds horse social
The Bear Lake County 4-H Council will be having their opening social and registration night March 17, beginning at 7 p.m. in the All red Building at the County Fair Grounds. All families interested in participating in the 4-H Horse Program for 1997 are encouraged to attend.
Annual fees for the 4-H Horse Program are $4 per 4-H'er. This includes insurance, state horse dues and a record book. Other materials will be available at the opening social for a small fee. Special educational materials are available for children too young for the regular 4-H program, but who want to lean about horses.
The final deadline for registering for the 1997 4-H Horse Program is April 1. If you are unable to attend the opening social, you must register at the Bear Lake County Extension Office no later that April 1.