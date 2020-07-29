100 Years Ago
Montpelier Examiner
August 6, 1920
Father and Son Junket Success
Fathers and sons of Montpelier and other communities in Montpelier Stake, to the number of upwards of sixty, left early yesterday morning on a three-days' junket into the wilds of the mountains east of the city. Nearly thirty-five automobiles pulled out of the high school grounds loaded with boys, and it is estimated that bout fifty boys were in the party.
Councilman Roy George was about the busiest man in town for several days prior to departure making arrangements for the trip, and much credit is due Mr. George and his assistants for the successful start from Montpelier.
75 Years Ago
The Paris Post
August 2, 1945
Bear Lake Rodeo Scheduled for August 10 and 11
The second wartime showing of the revived Bear Lake Rodeo will be held in Montpelier, Friday and Saturday, August 10th and 11th, under the sponsorship of the Chamber of Commerce.
Marion McBride's outstanding riding stock plus liberal prizes being offered by the management, assures participation of the best cowboys in this area. In addition to the regular rodeo events, bronc riding, bareback riding, calf roping, bull dogging and wild cow milking, the committee has arranged a racing card, horse pulling contest, and special acts.
To round out the week and program, dances are being held Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights, August 9-10-11, on the open air pavilion at the Fair Grounds. Also showing on those three days is a carnival offering rides, concessions, and shows.
Local cowboys who care to participate in the open show are urged to contact E. R. Kammerath, general chairman.
50 Years Ago
News Examiner
August 6, 1970
Captain Receives Honors in Air Force
The Distinguished Flying Cross was presented to Captain Jerry L. Nelson for "extraordinary achievement" while participating in aerial flight as an F-4C pilot near QuiNhon, Republic of Vietnam on June 5, 1969, in a ceremony at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, on July 17 by Colonel D. J. Ferris. On June 5 last year, Captain Nelson participated in a mission against a hostile force which had ambushed and was attacking a friendly unit.
The award states that Captain Nelson's repeated attacks in the face of intense hostile fire directed at his aircraft devastated the hostile positions, silencing the ground-to-air fire and allowing the friendly unit to defeat the hostile force.
The AM with 1st through 10th Oak Leaf Clusters were presented to Captain Nelson for meritorious achievement while participating in aerial flight from September, 1968, to July, 1969, over Southeast Asia.
Captain Nelson is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Theo Nelson of Montpelier.
25 Years Ago
News Examiner
August 2, 1995
Winds fan simmering manure, cause fire
Strong winds last Wednesday about 5:30 p.m. stirred up fire from smoldering manure, setting ablaze an old hay stack out in Geneva at the Mike Saxton farm. A mound of muddy manure had been smoldering ever since the Saxtons burned hay in that area during the Spring.
Apparently the pile had been smoking off and on for about two months, said Saxton. But it didn't appear to be a danger until the strong winds came Wednesday, whipping up a smoking disaster.
The manure acted like a natural crockpot, keeping things cooking underneath the old hay stack.
"That pile's been sitting there forever," said Saxton. "It must have been burning there for two months," said Saxton.
With a bulldozer, the Saxton's cleared around the fire, then pulled out hoses to maintain the spread until the fire departments came in about 20 minutes. Fire trucks began arriving from Peagram, Geneva, and Bennington to stop the blaze before it reached a stack of 500 tons of hay about a hundred feet away.
'"They got here fast, it was great!" said Mrs. Saxton who called 911 when she saw the pile smoking.
Luckily the blaze only damaged a wooden fence nearby, a row of cow feeders, and some brush a few hundred feet to the side of the fire.
More than dozen fire fighters were helping as well as some of the Saxton family. The pile was soaked with water, until it looked like a muddy manure swamp in Saxton's back yard.
The Saxton's say they might have lost their 500 tons of hay if the city fire department's hadn't responded as quick as they did.
David Barnson, Montpelier fire chief said such fires are not uncommon. He said farmers need to spread out the pile and make sure it is properly extinguished.