100 years ago
Montpelier Examiner
June 3, 1921
BOND FOR COUNTY HIGHWAYS
Another good roads meeting was held at Paris Tuesday afternoon and another discussion of Bear Lake’s road problems was had.
After considerable discussion, J.W. Cook of Paris made a motion, seconded by John A. Hunt of St. Charles, to the effect that the county board of commissioners be instructed to call a bond election at once to obtain funds to pave from the Utah line to the Caribou county line, and that the first section to be paved be from Paris five miles south and the second section from Paris five miles north. Those present from Montpelier were quick to resent any such move to be made at the sacrifice of the taxpayers residing off the state highway.
The action of the meeting finally resulted in the passage of two resolutions, the first of which authorizes the board of county commissioners to take up with the state and national good road’s bureaus the mater of cost of surfacing the state highway from the Utah line to the Caribou county line. The second resolution was to the board of county commissioners to have the county roads repaved and prepare an estimate of needed work and cost of surfacing and repairing the roads of the whole county outside of the highway, and to report their findings to the people of the county at a mass meeting.
75 years ago
The News-Examiner
June 6, 1946
66 YOUNG MEN AND WOMEN GRADUATE FROM MONTPELIER HIGH
At exercises commemorating home and country, 66 M.H.S. graduates were awarded diplomas at the 37th commencement conducted Friday evening in the Montpelier Stake Tabernacle. Talks, musical numbers, and floral decorations of lilacs carried out the themes of “Home Sweet Home” and “God Bless America.”
Richard H. Vells, Pocatello, past president of Rotary International, in a forceful and inspirational address, told students this was the finest time to be graduating and they should be glad they are residents of Idaho and Montpelier Graduates, he said, would be in the greatest show on earth and urged them to occupy a front seat by character development, courage, and initiative. The speaker decried any pessimism in solving problems which, he said, were only other names for opportunity. No individual, group, or party can ruin the United States as long as we have right thinking people. The early spring of the United States is blooming forth and this nation of free men with the leadership it produces faces a great future .50 years ago
The News-Examiner
June 3, 1971
GRADUATING SENIORS HEAR SENATOR EXPRESS IMPORTANCE OF VOTING PRIVILEGES FOR YOUNG CITIZENS
On recommendation of Principal Harold Phillips, Philip L. Hulme, chairman of the Board of Trustees, School District No. 33, presented diplomas to 150 graduating seniors at the Fourth Annual Bear Lake High School commencement last Thursday in the Montpelier LDS Stake Tabernacle.
Three members of the Class of 1971 who maintained a perfect grade point average of 4.0 during their three years, Kathy Bird, Eric Evans, and Norman Mecham, gave the honor addresses. The commencement theme was “Gods Gift to Us is Life, What We Do With Life is Our Gift to God!”
The Honorable Frank Church of Idaho, now serving a third term as United State Senator, titled his address “You Can Bet Your Free Life” in developing a topic based on the challenges and responsibilities of the graduating teenagers, who next year, will be the first ever to vote in a national election.
The largest class yet to graduate from Bear Lake, a consolidation of former Montpelier and Fielding high schools, reflecting a confident relaxed mood, presented their student program before an audience that almost filled the tabernacle.
25 years ago
The News-Examiner
June 5, 1996
FIND DIAMONDS WITHIN EACH OF US, GRADUATES ADVISED
Bear Lake High School seniors marched across the podium last Wednesday and came away as graduates. One hundred eleven students were graduated during the commencement ceremonies last week at the Montpelier Tabernacle, the traditional site of high school graduation.
Valedictorian Brook Lee Matthews addressed the theme of graduation saying, “We cannot direct the wind, but we can adjust our sails.” She told the gathering of students and parents that the students have been gathering instruction from parents and teachers about how to manage their personal craft. “Eventually we must move out of their wake and sail on our own,” she said. She said that when failure occurs, “we have to work hard to get back on the course we want to be on.”
Nicole Hayes was the Salutatorian. She pointed out the unique characteristics of each person. She quoted, “Opportunities always come dressed in work clothes,” and added, “Whatever your dream, hold it fast.”
Guest Speak Scott Sessions from Weber State University said, “Each person has diamonds inside. My hope is that each of us can find the diamonds within us and be the best we can be.”