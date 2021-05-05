100 years ago
Montpelier Examiner
May 6, 1921
Montpelier may get a federal building
The Examiner, Monday, received the good news from Washington, D.C., to the effect that Congressman Addison T. Smith has introduced a bill in the house of representatives providing for the erection of a federal building in Montpelier at a cost not to exceed $75,000. The bill was immediately referred to the committee on public buildings and grounds and ordered to be printed.
The matter of a federal building for Montpelier was taken up by the Boosters Club in May 1920 at which time the matter of securing for delivery of mail in the city was also considered. Since that time, Secretary Towbridge, on behalf of the club, wrote letters to Senator W. E. Borah and Congressman Addison T. Smith relative to securing a federal building and free delivery in the city.
The influences of the Booster Club was brought to bear upon our ever alert Congressman, Mr. Smith, with the result that the bill is now pending before the public buildings and grounds committee. The fact that this committee ordered the bill printed looks very good for Montpelier, and there is little question that the bill will be passed by congress.
75 years ago
The News-Examiner
May 2, 1946
Williams Mortuary changes management
Nile Matthews, who has been associated since 1932 with the Larkin & Company Mortuary of Salt Lake City, took over the management of the F. M. Williams Mortuary Wednesday. Mrs. Matthews and four children will move to Montpelier the middle of the month, making their home in the F. M. Williams residence.
Mr. Matthews, relative of the Matthews families of Liberty, has had wide experience in the mortuary field. He was born and reared at Oakley and was associated with a mortuary firm in Burley before going to Salt Lake City. Mr. Williams, in expressing best wishes to Mr. Matthews, said he would fit in to the community and give the same good service.
“I feel very fortunate in being able to come to Montpelier and will continue operate the F. M. Williams Mortuary on the same high professional plane,” Mr. Matthews said.
50 years ago
The News-Examiner
May 6, 1971
Echoes fade into silence as passenger trains end service
Four passenger trains, two west bound and two eastbound, Saturday, made their last stops at the local terminal that runs through Montpelier marking the end of passenger service of the Union Pacific Railroad.
A tear was shed by some, more persons gulped, still more envisaged the inevitable loss arising from reduced payroll and social and physical immobility, and most everyone felt the anger, inadequacy and frustration of being delegated to a lower status of citizenship because they happen to be living in a rural, mountainous area, between urban points, the boasted beneficiaries of AMTRAK.
Once a bustling community center for the curious, for passenger and railway express customers, the passenger station was recently remodeled to accommodate nearly all offices of the local terminal formerly located in the abandoned freight depot, soon to be dismantled.
25 years ago
The News-Examiner
May 1, 1996
Local karate students place in nationals
All eleven karate competitors from Montpelier earned places at the Mid West Nationals It was rated a 4 Star Open held at Mesquite, Nevada. Young people from all over the United States competed at the tournament.
The students who received awards included Michael Rowland, Kory Green, Braydon Green, Casey Sims, Andy Rowland, Adam Matthews, Tiffany Becker, Louis Mendoza, Eric Green, Marcus Matthews, and Tyler Rowland.
The instructor, Richard Green, thanked the people in Montpelier for participating in a fundraising raffle which helped a number of the students with the expenses of attending the competition.
As a result of the tournament, all the students are considered nationally ranked.