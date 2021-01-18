100 years ago
Montpelier Examiner
January 21, 1921
Physical education in city high school
Boys and girls of high school must take gymnasium work in connection with studies.
One more stop has been taken to bring the local high school up to standard and to provide for its students’ advantages which many other cities in the state, smaller and less prosperous than Montpelier, have long ago given their boys and girls. The Board of Education has rented the Pavilion for three hours each afternoon to be used as a gymnasium for high school students. Though it has the disadvantage of being located some distance form the school and is neither arranged nor equipped as a real gymnasium should be, it does provide a place for much needed physical exercise and relaxation, and though as makeshift in this sense, is to be greatly appreciated.
Regular classes, under the direction of faculty members, are held every school day and the present schedule makes it possible for every boy and girl in the high school building to obtain at least two 45-minute periods per week in the gymnasium. For the past three weeks attendance at the gymnasium has been left optional with the students but beginning Monday, January 24, the beginning of the second semester, all students in the building will be required to attend except where evidence of physical unfitness is presented, and such cases should be very few.
The work has been received with enthusiasm by most of the high school students and is bound to show results in general improvement of health, school attitude, and school work.
75 years ago
News-Examiner
January 24, 1946
New manager at Rich Theater
Martin J. Harris assumed the management of the Rich Theater Sunday, succeeding Standley H. Rich, veteran theater operator in Paris and Montpelier, who resigned to devote his full time in the Rich Motor Company and building interests.
Mr. Harris is the son of Martin F. Harris of Evanston, Wyo., one of three brothers controlling the interests of the Harris-Voeller Theaters operating show houses in Idaho, Wyoming, Nevada and Oregon.
Mr. Rich founded the Rich Theater April 15, 1923, in the building completed that year, and before that operated a theater in Paris. The Harris-Voeller purchased the equipment from J.C. Rich and Standley H. Rich and leased the theater building in 1939. Mr. Rich remained as manager.
“We hope to carry on the same high type of entertainment that has characterized the Rich theater,” Mr. Harris said.
50 years ago
News Examiner
January 21, 1971
Declare freeze-up on Bear Lake
A premature report in the first week of Jan. that Bear Lake had frozen over when areas off North Eden were still open became a reality on the night of Jan. 13 when the entire body of water was officially declared frozen.
Since 1923, there have been only three earlier dates on which Bear Lake froze over, the one Dec. date of the 28th in 1948, the severe winter of 1948-49 when ice covered the large body of water until Apr. 14, 1949, a period of 107 days the second longest on record; the hard winter of 1951-52, from Jan. 5 to Apr. 25, a period of 111 days, longest on record; and the less rigorous winter of 1931-32, when waters were iced over from Jan. 2, 1932, to Apr. 4, a term of 93 days.
This is the fourth time since records have been kept over 49 years that Bear Lake has frozen over.
25 years ago
News-Examiner
January 24, 1996
Highway crew works many extra hours to maintain travel on routes radiating from Bear Lake County
A local crew of nine men, including Alfred Swa, the maintenance foreman, working shifts from 12 to 20 hours, has kept traffic moving over federal and state highways in Bear Lake County under the most rigorous conditions since the severe winter of 1948-49.
An unusually cold first week in January followed by a 12-day intermittent snowstorm with occasional blizzards and climaxed by three days of sleet and rain required nearly round the clock work and utilization of all equipment in keeping open the 100 miles of federal and states highways which radiate from Montpelier over four divides.
From Jan. 1 through 16, the crew worked an aggregate of 489 overtime hours.
Mr. Swa highly praised the morale and willingness of employees for responding to the extraordinary calls for public service.