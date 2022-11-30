125 Years Ago Montpelier Examiner December 1, 1897
NOTICE
Owing to continued ill health I am preparing to make a change in my business, and in view of this, all accounts on my books must be settled on or before January 1st, 1898. I mean business, so don’t fail to come in and make settlement. Respectfully,
Ed Burgoyne
100 Years Ago The Paris Post November 30, 1922
THANKSGIVING
Today is the annual Thanksgiving day. We believe there is no individual who comes in contact, with” misfortune ‘to the extent that he has nothing to be thankful for. As a nation of people we have but to turn our thoughts to Europe and the “near east’’ to realize that we should appreciate to the utmost that we are permitted to escape the awful conditions that exist in many portions of the old world.
Locally we find many who are grumbling and growling and refusing to recognize that they have in any way been favored, simply because present conditions are not up to the average, caused by the slump that has followed inflated times through the war period of a few years ago. They do not stop to think that these conditions are general and crop conditions are not so good and that in many lands and cities of this great union there are people who are hungry, homeless and jobless.
75 Years Ago The Paris Post November 27, 1947 CHAS. P KEETCH BUYS TOP BULL AT OGDEN SHOW
A purebred Hereford Bull consigned by Herbert Chandler of Baker, Oregon, brought top price of $3,550 from the buyer, Charles P Keetch of Montpelier, at the Ogden Livestock Show, November 18th.
Mr R. K. Nelson of Montpelier, also purchased a few head of purebred Hereford heifers at the Ogden show.
The following 4-H club members exhibited and sold fat calves at the Ogden show: Kay Bartschi of Nounan, Don Bartschi of Nounan, Gerald Skinner of Nounan, Mariel Skinner of Nounan, William Nelson of Montpelier and Lee Ream of Dingle.
These fat calves, with one exception, graded good and sold from 28 1/2 to 31 cents per pound.
50 Years Ago The News-Examiner November 30, 1972
CROWD BRAVES CHILLY WIND ON HILL TO DEDICATE REBUILT ‘M’
A small group made up of Montpelier High School graduates of nearly 50 years ago, city officials, committee members and other interested spectators, facing a near zero, chilling westerly wind, gathered at 2 p.m., Saturday, above the apex of south vertical leg of the “M” on M Hill overlooking the city, for a program that dedicated and christened the huge lighted emblem that was re-constructed this year of concrete and steel with money contributed by 821 individuals who in giving and investing in the permanency of the symbol spoke for probably 2,100 family members.
25 Years Ago
The News-Examiner December 3, 1997
HOLIDAY SEASON OFFICIALLY BEGINS
The Christmas season opened in Bear Lake Valley last weekend. The holiday lights on Montpelier’s streets were turned on. The “M” on the hill above Montpelier sported red and green lights.
Businesses got into the spirit by offering specials for the opening days of the shopping season. Traditionally many businesses gain about one-third of their annual revenue in the weeks just before Christmas.
Other events added to the spirit of the season. The traditional craft fair at Paris involved many. Large crowds flocked to the craft fair to find a special gift for persons on their shopping lists.
