100 Years Ago
Montpelier Examiner
January 7, 1921
Punch board-slot machine is taboo
The city council Wednesday evening took definite action regarding the operation of slot machines and punch boards in Montpelier.
Those semi-gambling devices must go, according to the decision of the mayor and council, which was unanimous.
Chief Robison was instructed to notify all places of business in the city which have been operating these devices to close them down.
75 Years Ago
News Examiner
January 3, 1946
Bloomington girl killed in Utah
Mrs. Lela Reese Laursen, 17, wife of Pfc. Ronald K. Laursen and daughter of A. Victor Reese of Bloomington, was killed instantly Tuesday in an automobile accident that occurred about 2:45 a.m. on Highway 91, south of Wellsville, UT.
Four other passengers were injured in the accident that was apparently caused when the driver dozed and a wheel of the car struck a chuckhole and overturned three times, finally coming to rest about 160 feet away, pinning Mrs. Laursen under the body. All other passengers were reported in “fair” condition.
Mrs. Laursen attended Fielding High School and was married to Mr. Laursen June 28, 1945, in the Logan LDS Temple.
50 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
January 7, 1971
Probate judge system ends in county
Implementation on January 11 of Idahos new Magistrates Court as a division of the Sixth Judicial District replaces the long established system in Bear Lake County that functioned under probate judges, justices of the peace, and police or city judges.
This judicial era as represented in the elective office of probate judge terminates in the person of F. Leslie Bolton, who served in that capacity for two terms, beginning in 1967.
Retiring from appointive office of justice of the peace are M. Edward Williams, also Montpelier City Judge; James H. Whinham, Clem Humpherys, and Mrs. William Rich, Paris City Judge.
Bear Lake County was created and organized by the Legislative Assembly of the Territory of Idaho on January 5, 1875. Among the first appointive county offices was William Budge as probate judge. Mr. Budge declined the office and George Osmond of Bloomington was appointed in his stead, according to minutes researched through the kindness of Judge Bolton.
Judge Osmond was returned to office at the county’s first special election on the first of Monday of June 1875 and was re-elected at succeeding biennial elections, serving until January 1883.
Over the 96-year period, 19 persons have held the office of probate judge in Bear Lake County.
25 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
January 3, 1996
Allinger trust to fund lighting of baseball fields in park
The Allinger Family Trust announced a decision to fund lighting at ballfields at Allinger Park. The project will fund the lighting of the northeast and southeast fields. The lights will extend the hours of play into the evening and night and is expected to benefit the adults who have had difficulty in scheduling the fields for co-ed and adult teams.
$28,000 was transferred from the Allinger Trust Fund to the Bear Lake Educational Foundation last week. The rest of the money necessary to finish the project will be coming this spring. The trust fund has committed to the Allinger Park committee that they will finance many of the projects on the committee’s wish list over the next few years.
The Allinger Park Committee, the school district, and a number of individuals who use the park expressed appreciation to the Allinger Family Trust.