100 years ago
Montpelier Examiner
December 24, 1920
Georgetown High School
Through the untiring efforts of students and teachers of our school, we are now able to boast a number of features which would be complimentary of schools of greater resource and greater enrollment. We have “hitched our wagon to a star,” and upon the first lap of our journey—through this school year, we find ourselves still progressing, still acquiring, and not having lost a single point which we had in our minds at the beginning.
The courses given in the high school are as complete and thorough as the best standards of high schools, and while our members are few, as the lioness told the pig who, while boasting of the number in her own family, was answered by the lioness, “yes, I know I haven’t as many children as you, but MINE are LIONS!!” and we are doing things.
75 years ago
News Examiner
December 20, 1945
Aviation program open to youths
A $27,000 aviation education is available for 17-, 18-, and 19-year-old boys who can qualify for the United States Navy’s famed V-5 aviation program today announced Lt. Robert G. Sturgill of the Naval Aviation Cadet Selection Board, Seattle, which has charge of this program in the 13th Naval District, including Idaho, Oregon, Washington, Montana, and Wyoming. Lieutenant Sturgill is on a tour of Idaho cities to assist young men in applying for this program.
The aviation education includes one year of college at one of 65 different Naval ROTC colleges and approximately two years of intensive aviation training at Naval Aviation Training Centers.
“To be eligible for the program, a 17- or 18-year-old boy must be graduated from high school by February 25, 1946, and a 19-year-old boy must have completed satisfactorily one term or semester of college work,” said Lieutenant Sturgill.
Young men accepted for the program are scheduled to begin their college work on March 1, 1946.
50 years ago
News Examiner
December 24, 1970
Snow cover sets longtime record
Snow measuring 14 inches Tuesday morning, and with prospects of more to come, already gives Montpelier the deepest Christmas snow cover since the December record of 24 inches established on December 25, 1951. Last December’s first snowfall on Christmas Eve brought a two-inch blanket.
Cold winds, snowfall, and ground blizzards even though in a lesser degree than experienced elsewhere in the Rocky Mountain area, brought the most severe weather conditions since 1967. An even zero on the 12th and 12 below Wednesday, minus 1 on the 19th, were readings at zero or below.
25 years ago
News-Examiner
December 27, 1995
Locals fear land will be taken
Emotions were running high last Tuesday night as National Park Service representatives tried to explain to the public the options they have developed to recognize the site of the Bear River Massacre.
The options ran from absolutely no action to a plan that would eventually acquire the 144-acre massacre site for a historical site complete with visitor’s centers. The options will be sent to the U.S. legislature which will then decide which one they think should be implemented to recognize the significance of the site.
Although more Native Americans lost their lives in a single battle at the Bear River Massacre, historians had overlooked it until a group of local citizens began working for its recognition. Records are not complete and show that as many as 400 and as few as 240 Indian men, women, and children perished in the wintery battle on Battle Creek in 1863 – about 100 more lives listed in a single battle than other nationally recognized American Indian massacre sites.