100 years ago
Montpelier Examiner
October 15, 1920
Re-Creation of Music Heard
Probably a number of people who attended the recital given Wednesday night by Marion Evelyn Cox and Miss Doris Proudfit at the Montpelier Theatre were at first puzzled and disappointed to discover a phonograph cabinet occupying the center of the stage.
They hardly were reassured when F.J. Bird appeared on the stage and commenced to talk about “Re-Creations.” It finally became apparent that the phonograph was at least to receive assistance form the singer, but even then, the mental outlook was not exactly bright.
Mr. Bird explained that the purpose of the recital was to illustrate that Thomas A. Edison, after years of work, had achieved his ideal of perfecting a musical instrument that would actually recreate music so that the re-creation would be indistinguishable from the original.
This was a broad claim but it was established before the evening was over for the artists actually stood beside the New Edison Phonograph and performed in unison with Edison’s Re-Creation-so-called of their performance. This would have proved little as the artists might easily have overbalanced the tone of the instrument – swallowed it up – so to speak; but they did more – or, to be accurate - less. They paused from time to time apparently at random and permitted their re-created performances to be heard alone. This gave an opportunity to compare one with the other, and it is no more than just to state that there was no discernible difference in the tone quality.
There must have been a slight difference in volume when the artists stopped singing or playing, but it was not noticeable for the tone which came from the cabinet was round and luscious with all the vibrant, pulsating quality of that which came directly from Miss Cox’s throat or only by watching the singer’s lips or the violinist’s bow that one could be sure when they sang or played and when they did not.
The proof was convincing. If it were not, another proof was offered. After Miss Cox had commenced to sing one number the lights were turned out – ostensibly so that the audience could not watch the singer’s lips.
It did not seem difficult to determine in the dark when the singer sang and when she did not. The audience was pretty sure about it itself until the lights were turned on again and it was discovered that Miss Cox was not on the stage at all and that the New Edison alone had been heard.
75 years ago
The Paris Post
October 11, 1945
“Easter Parade” in Scotland
Miss Beatrice Warner, daughter of Mrs. W. J. Jensen, formerly of Fish Haven, now living at Pocatello, rated her picture and a story in the “Daily Record,” a newspaper in Glasgow, Scotland, last spring, when she wore a unique hat down the streets in that city, in a “one-woman Easter parade.” Miss Warner, a member of the American Red Cross Recreation group has been stationed in Scotland the past year. The article, in part, described her hat thusly: “Miss Warner’s Easter bonnet was an inverted wastepaper basket crowned with a spray of rhododendron blooms and trimmed with pink ribbons.”
50 years ago
News Examiner
October 15, 1970
Youngster Places in Competition
Kyle Hyde, winner of eleven-year-old class October 2 in the local Punt, Pass, and Kick Contest sponsored by Ford Motor Company, Saturday at Idaho Falls, placed first in the Zone meet comprised of local winners from southeastern Idaho and southwestern Wyoming. He is the son of Coach and Mrs. Jon Hyde.
His performance at Idaho Falls qualified him to enter the District contest on the University of Utah gridiron at Salt Lake City, October 17. Class winners at Salt Lake City will be eligible to participate in the Division meet at Denver and in turn winners there go to Miami Beach for national honors.
Other age group winners at Montpelier who participated at Idaho Falls were Danny Ward, 8 years; Scott Wright, 9; Randy Pitchford, 10; Mike Wigington, 12, and Kyle Kunz, 12.
25 years ago
News Examiner
October 11, 1995
Woodbadge Awards Given
Woodbadge training awards were offered to Bear Lake Valley residents Sept. 16 at a special ceremony in St. Charles.
Receiving woodbadge training was Rhea Nielson, Lisha and Bishop Lynn Brower, Betty Nields, Margie Floyd, Bishop Alan Michaelson and Rick Lamm.
Woodbadge training helps scouters in leadership skills.