100 years ago
Montpelier Examiner
March 25, 1921
Coyotes have increased rapidly
Coyotes have increased rapidly during the past season according to Mr. Goldman, director of Biological survey work in Idaho, who was in Montpelier Tuesday. Mr. Goldman desires to establish a long poison line in this region during the coming winter. For this purpose, he desires the co-operation of the stockmen in the furnishing of old horses for bait.
Mr. Goldman states that the processing of strychnine to make the poison tasteless has been developed to a very satisfactory degree, and the results of their last poison campaigns have been most encouraging.
75 years ago
The Paris Post
March 28, 1946
Heavy run-off will raise Bear Lake level
Bear River was discharging 1,526 second feet of water into the Rainbow Canal at the Camp Stewart diversion dam Tuesday, according to information from E. B. Taylor, local manager of the Utah Power and Light Company. This volume of water is much greater than that of the corresponding time in 1945 when the Bear River run-off amounted to only 412 second feet. Last year’s peak run-off, occurring on April 23, was 667 second feet.
Bear Lake reached an elevation of 5,914.08 on the fifth of this month, equal to last year’s highest elevation, occurring in the month of June. The lake level Tuesday was 5,914.76 which was three feet higher than the level on March 26, 1945, when the gauge showed the elevation to be 5,911.70. This year’s heavy runoff is expected to raise the lake elevation about three feet, which would bring it to the highest mark in 20 years.
50 years ago
The News-Examiner
March 25, 1971
Railroad depot remodeled to handle remaining passenger service and principal offices at Montpelier terminal
Following remodeling that required three months, the passenger station in addition to handling the remaining passenger business now accommodates all the principal offices at the local terminal of the Union Pacific Railroad. G. R. Kroll, agent, described them as being comfortable, convenient and efficiently arranged.
On the north end of the station are located offices of the two roadmasters. Also, at the north end is the office shared by the trainmaster and the road foreman of engines. Continuing to the south is a small waiting room for passengers or callers.
A diagonal counter separates the entry hallways and the waiting room from the remaining main offices. First is the ticket and train orders office. In the large area to the south are desks of the head clerk, crew dispatchers, and relief men.
Partitioned from this area at the south end of the building, which once housed the Railway Express offices, is the trainmen’s room, equipped with 95 lockers and showers for the 127 trainmen who work in and out of the terminal.
In one corner of the main office area, south of the ticket office, is an IBM computer and communication machine, connected with the central offices in Omaha, and in addition to other functions, replaces the Morris telegraph and teletype. Facing the trainmen’s quarters for easy reference is an 8 by 10-foot blackboard carrying the daily assignments and working schedule.
25 years ago
The News-Examiner
March 6, 1996
Two attend government conference
Sonya Loertcher and Debra Bird from Bear Lake County attended the 1996 4-H Know Your Government Conference held February 17-19 in Boise. Sonya and Debra received a first-hand look at Idaho’s government. They were among more than 160 Idaho 4-H members who had the opportunity to learn about Idaho’s legislative system.
A few of the highlights of the trip were the breakfast with the legislatures. Debra and Sonya were able to sit and visit with some of these people and then watch them in action inside our State Capitol building during the legislative session. They learned the process of how bills are handled to become laws.
Sonya and Debra were on a committee to discuss the “1 900 Number” Bill. This bill is currently being discussed. Their committee decided to table the bill. The most interesting part of the trip was the debate. Youth addressed the Madam Speaker, then voiced their opinions of the different bills. They would then vote with I’s or Nay’s whether to pass the bill or not. The “Water Jet” Bill was the most heated debate among the youth.