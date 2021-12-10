Out of the Past

A number of largely signed petitions by property owners on Jefferson, Lincoln and Clay streets and all connecting side streets between Seventh and Twelfth streets, both inclusive, were presented to the city council Wednesday night asking that those streets be paved, the work to start early in the spring. The petitions were carefully considered by the council, and it appearing to the officers that a large majority of the property owners in the area mentioned, are desirous of having the streets paved, and ordinance was passed unanimously declaring intention to create local improvement district No. 3.
75 years ago
News Examiner
December 12, 1946
Plan Christmas Program In Paris
For their special Christmas program, the High Priests Quorum of the Bear Lake stake are presenting the Mopuvelo choir of Salt Lake City on Sunday evening, December 15 at 7:30 in the tabernacle in Paris.
This choir is under the direction of Mrs Lucy H. Baugh, who has spent three years studying with the Westminister choir at Providence, New Jersey; at least eight other members have also taken training there.
All the residents of Bear Lake valley are invited to attend.
50 Years ago
The News-Examiner
December 9, 1971
ARRANGE DANCE AT CENTER FOR ANNIVERSARY
In addition to the regular Friday buffet luncheon served at the Senior Citizens Center in the Shepherd Building between 12 p.m. and 1:30, there will be a dance in the evening celebrating completion of the first year's operation of the Montpelier Center.
There will be no charge for the dance beginning at 9 p.m., Manager Myrl Stephens said. Music will be furnished by Luke and Eva Dayton. Mr. Stephens urged senior citizens to make a special effort to attend the luncheon and dance.
25 Years ago
The News-Examiner
December 11, 1996
Bands present winter concert
The Bear Lake High School and Middle School Bands will present their winter concert on Dec. 17, at 7 p.m., in the Middle School Auditorium. The program will include music from the sacred and secular repertoire of Christmas music. The sixth grade beginning band will perform first, followed by the seventh grade intermediate, and the eighth grade advanced bands. Following an intermission, the high school band will perform. Parents of younger band students are encouraged to have their students remain to hear the older bands play. The entire concert will last about ninety minutes.
