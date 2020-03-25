100 Years
The Paris Post
April 8, 1920
Smart Effects in Gloves
Suede gloves are smartest for afternoon, glace kid gloves for evening wear. The afternoon gloves may be white, old ivory, pale tan or mastic. The evening gloves will be white – unless black gloves are worn with a black frock. Most of the formal afternoon costumes now have flowing three-quarter sleeves, and those demand gloves in at least sixteen button length. A tightly pulled glove is very bad style, the mere generously the wrist part wrinkles on the arm in mousquetaire fashion, the smarter and more elegant will be the effect.
75 years ago
The Paris Post
April 5, 1945
Kathleen Norris Says: Stop Criticizing Women!
Homemaking Comes First
By the natural organization of life, women are the homemakers. It is foolish to prate about “home front morale” and then expect women in numbers to leave their homes and children and join the WACs, or get into factories. True millions of women have responded to the call of national duty, without any compulsion, and have enlisted in the auxiliary services, nurses’ corps, or have gone into war plants.
Most women, however, cannot desert their first responsibility, the care of their children. They cannot go to war, or to work, without neglecting the welfare of the next generation. As Miss Norris points out, they are doing a far greater service to the nation by quietly taking care of their homes than they could in some form of war work. Many mothers are giving every spare moment to the Red Cross, or some other service as it is. There are few slackers among American women, even though they do not wear uniforms and carry arms.
50 years ago
News-Examiner
April 2, 1970
Census Workers Begin Survey
Enumerators in Bear Lake County on April 1 began calling at homes and living units to pick up the 1970 census forms. Heads of households were requested to complete the form and have ready for enumerators on their house-to-house calls.
Unlike populous cities, census questionnaires sent by mail to households in this less densely populated area are not returned by mail but picked up by census enumerators. At every fifth household the enumerator will conduct an interview on the long form. Eighty percent will only answer the 23 questions on the four-page form, whereas 20 percent will be asked the additional questions on the 20-page form.
The important steps are to have forms ready, completely filled out and one of five give the additional information.
Bear Lake County had a population of 7,148 in 1960; Montpelier, 3,146; Paris, 746; Georgetown, 551; St. Charles, 300; and Bloomington, 254.
25 years ago
News Examiner
April 5, 1995
Dredging not needed this spring; snow pack up
Because of favorable water forecasts in the Bear River basin, Utah Power has determined that dredging portions of the lake bed will not be necessary this spring to meet irrigation demand.
“The snowpack in the Bear River drainage area is about 99 percent of average,” said Carly Burton, Utah Power hydrologist. “That’s about 30 percent higher than it was at this time last year.”
Burton said the lake has risen about two feet since last September, and is now at an elevation of about 5,908.4 feet. Based on most current forecasts for spring runoff, the lake is expected to rise to 5,911 feet or higher.
Dredging has been required a number of times during periods of drought to remove sand deposited by wave action on the north end of the lake. The sand prevents water from reaching the Lifton pumping station on the north shore of the lake.
Meanwhile concerned irrigators and Bear Lake property owners are working to address issues surrounding irrigation, recreation and the return of the lake level to pre-drought conditions.