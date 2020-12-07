100 years ago
Montpelier Examiner
December 10, 1920
Gypsum deposits to be developed
An industry which will rival in importance in Bear Lake County’s phosphate mines is soon to be developed. Three miles east of Montpelier on the property adjoining that of the phosphate workings has been found a valuable deposit of gypsum.
Samples of the mineral found have been submitted to Mr. A. C. Whitford, chemist, of the Merriam Potash Products Company. Already an analysis has been made by Mr. Whitford which showed the mineral to rum 95.63 percent pure gypsum.
It is expected that within the course of a year, a railroad spur will be built to the field and the industry fully developed. The owners of the property are enthusiastic as to the importance of the industry and the bearing it will have on Bear Lake County’s future as a mining center. It is rarely the case for tests to show such a pure composition of the mineral, and there is no doubt but that the field will be among the most valuable of its kind in the country.
The development of this remarkable natural resource will mean much to the industrial future of Montpelier.
75 years ago
News Examiner
December 6, 1945
Large crowd greets Santa
Santa was greeted by throngs of children Saturday at the opening of Montpelier’s Christmas Shopping Days. After an absence of four years, the thousands of colored lights were welcomed by young and old alike. Lights were turned on at 5:15 p.m. at which time long lines of youngsters and small children in arms passed by trucks for a candy treat. About 2,000 sacks were given away.
During the day, three motion picture shows played to between 1,800 and 2,000 local and out-of-town guests of the chamber of commerce sponsored event.
50 years ago
News Examiner
December 10, 1970
Attendance large at Center opening
The Senior Citizens Center was opened Friday in the Shepherd building Center at a luncheon program attended by about 125 persons. Talks were given by representatives from the Southeastern Idaho Community Association of Retired Persons and the White House Conference Agency.
Talks explained the organization and the need for participation, the love and attention needed by older folks, and activities which would keep them out of rest homes.
The day’s entertainment closed with dancing to music of Luke and Eva’s Orchestra.
It was announced that a luncheon would be served between 12 noon and 1:30 p.m. on Fridays, and the room would also be opened on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Groups wishing to work in arts and crafts may make arrangements by calling.
25 years ago
News Examiner
December 20, 1995
Retired colonel speaks at tree lighting
Recently more than 100 Bear Lake residents attended and participated in a hospice Tree Lighting Ceremony sponsored by the Southeast Idaho Health Department.
This is the first time an event of this nature has been held in the valley. Other area counties have held hospice tree lighting ceremonies before but have never had the turnout that this tree lighting ceremony had.
“Holidays are a hard time for those who have lost a loved one,” said Lannie Olson. “Whether it’s just bee in the last year of several years.”
Ret. Col. Jerry Nelson was the guest speaker. Nelson’s father-in-law, Russell Thornock, was a recent hospice patient. Those present lighted candles in memory of their loved ones and also tied ribbon with names and special messages on the large pine tree located behind Dr. Ron Hammond’s office.
The tree with it’s approximately 750 lights was available for those who wished to add a ribbon in memory of a deceased loved one until Jan 5, 1946.