100 years ago
The Paris Post
May 13, 1920
The Paris Post rises from the ashes of past
With this issue the Paris Review is a thing of the past. Hereafter the paper will go by its original name, the Paris Post, a name that became a household word among the people in this part of the world during the years it was published, and a name that made this paper a fixed institution in the public affairs of this state. The company which published the Review has been absorbed by James H. Wallis and his son, John A. Wallis, the present publisher, the transfer having been competed this week.
It is the intention of the new management to purchase new equipment for the production of a better and bigger paper. Among this much needed equipment will be a large press on which to print the paper. Then the paper will be all home printed. As it is now half of the paper is printed away from home because of our lack of proper machinery with which to do this.
In conclusion, we want you to help make this a newsy paper. Don’t hesitate to come in and give us the news. If you cannot come in person, write it on a postcard and mail it, or get on a telephone. Our best friends are those who show a living interest in the paper; so go to work and get your names on our list. We will see that you have a good obituary when you pass away for all your kindness.
75 years ago
The Paris Post
May 17, 1945
Gordon or Doerr?
One of the main arguments among war hospital partisans is the choice between Joe Gordon of the Yankees and Bobby Doerr of the Red Sox.
Here’s part of the answer – Gordon’s five-year batting average was .234 – Doerr’s seven-year average was around .293. Gordon in his five years belted out 125 home runs while Doerr in his seven years hit only 87 four-baggers. Gordon also had a good lead in the matter of runs-batted-in. This leaves them pretty well matched offensively.
50 years ago
News-Examiner
May 17, 1970
Assigned to Air Base at Mountain Home
Airman Robert F. Skinner, son of Mr. and Mrs. C.D. Skinner of Ovid, has graduated at Sheppard AFB, Texas, from the U.S. Air Force aircraft mechanics course.
The airman, now trained to maintain and service reciprocating engine aircraft and aircraft systems, is being assigned to Mountain Home AFB, for duty with the Tactical Air Command which provides combat air support for U.S. ground forces.
Airman Skinner is a 1969 graduate of Bear Lake High School in Montpelier. His wife, Charlyn, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Calvin Price of Border.
25 years ago
News Examiner
May 17, 1995
Cheese display, food to open local museum
Cheese and crackers will be served to the public to honor the Bern Cheesemakers at the opening day of the Rails and Trails Museum. The museum, located on Washington Street, plans for an opening on Memorial Day, May 29.
Among the new exhibits at the museum will be the cheesemaking equipment from Bern. The community was well known for its cheesemaking. Founders of the community brought the cheesemaking expertise with them from Bern, Switzerland. Their cheesemaking efforts became a major business in the valley soon after the Kunz family settled here.
Another major new display at the museum will be the Ping Pong bell. It was donated to the museum by the children of Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Nelson. Since the time it was donated the Nelson family has paid to have the bell properly mounted and placed in a protective display case.
Also new this summer will be a display from the community of Bloomington. The Bloomington collection will be moved to the Rails and Trails Museum soon after the Bloomington celebration at the end of May.
All new art will also be shown in the art gallery rooms at the museum. Local adult artists will have their work shown. There will also be a collection of children’s art work.