Out of the Past

100 Years Ago
Montpelier Examiner
March 2, 1922
GRAND CAFE IMPROVED
The Grand Cafe, next door to Crockett Mercantile Co., has been undergoing many worthy improvements during the past two weeks, and now the interior of that popular restaurant presents a neat, home-like appearance. The interior wood work has been repainted, white being substituted for the dark oak as a heretostalled, all of which gives the cafe a fine, refreshing appearance.
Manager F. G. Takahashi, who is associated with Mr. Ishimaru, states that the cafe has just employed expert chefs, and are giving the best service in the history of that institution.
75 years ago
News Examiner
February 27, 1947
Practical. Jokes Lead To Damage
Much to the irritation, and in some instances considerable expense, some 12 or 15 motorists in Montpelier Sunday and Monday nights found from two to four tires deflated on their automobiles. Chief of Police Jesse Dunn said this happened in various sections of the city, ranging west from 10th street. Some motorists drove their cars far enough to damage inner tubes and tires before realizing what had happened. Others attending the show or visiting neighbors had a difficult time in borrowing pumps and getting tires inflated before moving their cars. Chief Dunn said that a reward had been posted leading to the identification of the highly impractical jokers.
50 Years ago
The News-Examiner
March 2, 1972
Turning Cars Surprise Pedestrians
Pedestrians may sometimes forget that a variety of traffic movements are possible at each intersection, is a reminder from the Idaho State Automobile Association. Remember that cars coming from each of two or more directions may go straight, make a right turn, or a left turn. This means that cars can approach you from all directions— from in front of you, from beside you, and from in back. You may not automatically see turning cars as you approach a corner. Therefore you must watch for them.
Young children who have just learned that they are supposed to cross the street on the green light do not expect cars to use the same green light and to interfere with their crossing. You can help them by showing them how you watch for turning cars.
25 Years ago
The News-Examiner
February 26, 1997
Stores asking for ID
Although it is legal for retail stores to sell tobacco to persons 18 and older they must now ask for identification if a person appears to be younger than 26 years old. Effective Feb 28 the Food and Drug Administration regulations require vendors to verify age through a photo ID from any person buying cigarettes or smokeless tobacco who is 26 years of age or younger.
Local stores are asking for patience from their adult tobacco customers for any inconvenience caused by the regulations.
There are hefty fines and penalties for clerks or store owners who do not comply with the new regulations.