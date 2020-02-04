100 Years
The Paris Review
February 12, 1920
John Scheidigger of Paris killed by switch engine in Kemmerer, Wyo.
At 9 o'clock this morning John Scheidigger, son of Mr. and Mrs. John Scheidigger, Sr., of Paris who has been employed by the Oregon Short Line Railroad at Kemmerer, Wyo., since last November, was killed by a switch engine. This was the substance of a telegram received by his parents today. His father left on the noon train to bring his body here for burial.
Mr. Scheidigger was a soldier in the United States army in the last war and served over 17 months over sea. He leaves a wife and father and mother, besides several sisters and a brother, to mourn his loss.
75 Years
The Paris Post
February 15, 1945
Apron Pinafore - Pattern No. 1272
A currently popular style is the mother-and-daughter theme. This attractive house frock for mother buttons at the shoulder and waist in back and is marvelously simple to do up.
Play Frock - Pattern No. 3741
Little daughter will feel quite grown up in her apron pinafore to match mother's. The gay over-shoulder ruffles and sweetheart neck are edged in bright binding. Ideal for school or play.
50 Years
News-Examiner
February 12, 1970
Indian Students Prepare Pageant
A Lamanite Pageant produced at Brigham Young University and under the direction of the Indian Committee of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, will be presented in the Montpelier Stake on Wed., Feb. 18, at 8 p.m. at the high school auditorium, and at the stake center in Soda Springs on Fri., Feb. 20 at 8 p.m. The over 50 Indian students enrolled in Bear Lake schools will appear in the pageant here.
Funds from the events go to the BYU Indian Education Scholarship Fund, to the Church's Indian Missions, and also to be used locally for district activities and programs. Entitled "From the Eagle's Bed," the story explains the reverence Indian tribes have for the eagle as a symbol of courage and great achievement.
Sixteen original songs were written and half of these are heard in background music. The music was written, arranged and recorded by Carnes Burson, a Ute Indian, and Paul Sharp, a missionary to the Lamanites. The lyrics were written by Kirt Olson.
25 Years
News Examiner
February 15, 1995
Bear Lake Library links to internet
The Bear Lake County Library has been selected to participate in an innovative pilot project that will provide telecommunications links to the Internet as well as training and support to assist the library in integrating Internet resources into its service programs.
The Idaho State Library Board awarded $375,000 in grants to 43 Idaho public libraries under the Educational Technology Initiative of 1994. These funds are part of a legislative program to use technology in public schools, higher education and public libraries to help meet the need for better education for Idaho citizens of all ages.
The Internet contains collections of scientific research and educational information, library catalogs, electronic books and journals, government and health information and databases, digitized image libraries, archives, business data, and statistical information about almost anything. The timeless, 24-hour availability and opportunities for discussion of issues inherent in the Internet are not found in traditional print sources.
The State Library considers this to be an excellent opportunity for public libraries to "test drive" the Internet. "The funds provide an opportunity for librarians to explore and learn," librarian Mary Nate said. "It will allow them to make informed decisions about providing electronic access to information in their communities. The program will be used to demonstrate the ability of public libraries to serve as access points for Internet.