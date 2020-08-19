100 Years Ago
Montpelier Examiner
August 6, 1920
Officers were on the job
Much credit is due the officers of Montpelier for the quick manner in which they apprehended and brought to justice two crooks last Thursday night while the men were in the act of looting the Three Rule Store. This class of crooks too often make a success of their dirty campaign of carrying away other people's wares instead of earning an honest living as the men are endeavoring to do to those places they maliciously enter and loot.
Watchman C.H. Buck displayed no little nerve in laying a trap for these men after seeing them in the store in the act of filling stolen suitcases with valuable goods. Mr. Buck was given immediate assistance by Officers Robison, Pugmire, and Deputy Sheriff Hillier, and between all the officers a good job was done and the crooks landed and brought to justice.
75 Years Ago
The Paris Post
August 30, 1945
S.R. Stock promoted to Naval Reserve Commander
S.R. Stock, former professor of Radio engineering and in charge of aviation ground school at Utah State Agricultural college, has been promoted to full commander in the U.S. Naval reserve, according to word received by his mother, Mrs. Clara V. Stock of Fish Haven.
This promotion is considered a distinct honor, since few members of reserve advance to such a rank.
Commander Stock, whose wife and children reside in Logan, is currently at Fort Monmouth, New Jersey, where he is liaison officer for Army-Navy Radar schools of the nation. He works in the radar laboratories as representative of the Navy.
He spent from May to July of this year in various Navy bureaus at Washington D.C. and during the past month began his new assignment at Fort Monmouth, N.J.
50 Years Ago
News Examiner
August 20, 1970
Junior Golfers compete in event
The Annual Bear Lake Junior Golf Tournament played last Thursday at the Municipal Course drew 30 participants in the four age groups, ranking it among the largest junior tournament in the state. Al Jones, Municipal pro, directed the tournament.
Members of the Ladies Golf Association assisted the two youngest groups by accompanying them around the nine holes and acting as scorers.
Players were each given a new golf ball and treated to lunch provided by the sponsors.
Jeffrey Schoper with 57 strokes was the winner of the age group 10 and under; Randy Woolstenhulme led the 11-12 age group with 51; Larry Gladwin had a similar score of 51 to win the 13-14 age group; and Roger Carver established a new low score of 36 par for the course in nosing out Craig Wright by one stroke, 36 to 37.
25 Years Ago
News Examiner
August 30, 1995
Fish & Game seeks moose poacher
Last Saturday morning a bull moose was illegally killed up Georgetown Canyon around the Summit View Campground.
Campers heard a gunshot between 8 and 10 a.m. Later they found the moose and called authorities.
The 800-1000 pound moose died from a single gunshot wound to the throat. The trophy-sized rack measured 47 inches wide and was almost symmetrically perfect. The officers are examining all evidence left at the scene and questioning is still taking place.
According to local Idaho Fish and Game Officer C. Blake Phillips, this is the third moose killed illegally this year in that same general area.
There are only 30 moose permits issued in that area yearly. "This is a once in a lifetime draw, and this is a trophy individual," commented Phillips. "It's a shame this animal couldn't be bagged legally."
The meat had soured due to Saturday's warm temperatures and the amount of time lost from the shooting to when officials were notified, which was approximately eight hours. Salvageable game killed illegally is generally distributed among those in need.
"We would like any information on this poaching, or others," Phillips said. "Callers can remain anonymous and could possibly receive a reward of up to $250." If you have information that could help solve this crime, please call officer C. Blake Phillips at 847-2005 or Citizen's Against Poaching at 1-800-632-5999.