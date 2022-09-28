125 Years Ago
Montpelier Examiner
September 29, 1897
THE BANNOCK INDIANS WILL STILL KEEP THEIR RESERVATIONS
The negotiations with the Shoshones and Bannocks for the purchase of about 150,000 acres of their reservation south and east of Pocatello came to a sudden end last Saturday afternoon. Friday evening Commissioner McNeeley received a telegram from the department saying the proposed price, $4 per acre, was too high; that the department would not sanction such an agreement and that the proposed cut off did not take in enough land.
100 Years Ago
Bear Lake County News
September 28, 1922
IMPORTANT MEETING HELD TUESDAY
A large crowd attended the special meeting of the Chamber of Commerce Tuesday evening, H. H. Hoff presided in the absence of A E. Thiel.
The meeting was held for the purpose of conducting a campaign or the removal of the County Seat to Montpelier, from Paris, Idaho.
A committee of five was chosen to act as a General Organization Committee to represent the Chamber of Commerce and to perfect plans for organization.
75 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
September 25, 1947
MONTPELIER HIGH SCHOOL BUILDING BROKEN INTO THROUGH BASEMENT
Supt. A. J. Winters reports that last Saturday evening the high school building was forcibly entered by unauthorized persons for the apparent purpose of stealing and property destruction. The offenders mutilated one of the rear entrance doors and being unable to secure entrance in that fashion, proceeded to kick out a basement window and thus gain entrance to the building. Since money is protected by a steel safe the actual losses are insignificant. Some damage was done to property about the building.
50 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
September 28, 1972
DONATIONS EXCEED COSTS ON “M”
A total of 752 single or multiple donors Wednesday had contributed $6,144 to the “M” Restoration fund according to figures made available by City Clerk June Bunderson.
This sum exceeds actual cost of $5,965.84 by $178.16. The surplus is the beginning of a maintenance fund, assuring upkeep and replacements in future years, according to A. J. Winters and Ferris Mites, honorary co-chairmen, and Philip L. Hulme, chairman, of the “M” Restoration Committee.
25 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
October 1, 1997
CANDIDATES FILE FOR CITY POSITIONS
Three candidates filed for the three open positions on Montpelier’s city council. City elections will be held Nov. 4.
Sherrel Burgoyne, Jeff Bartschi, and Ivan Leonhardt filed petitions with Montpelier City Clerk for the positions they presently occupy.
In Paris Scott Jessen, Annette Athay and David Matthews filed petitions to run for Mayor. The present Mayor, Timm Toland, is not seeking reelection.
