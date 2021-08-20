100 Years Ago
Montpelier Examiner
August 21, 1921
Dingle Farmer Complains Ducks Trample Down Hay
Wild ducks are causing a rancher of Dingle in Bear Lake county a great deal of worry, according to a letter received at the state Game Wardens' office Wednesday, says the Capital News. The rancher writes making a complaint of the ducks tramping down his crop of wild hay in one field thereby allowing him to reap less than half a crop. He asked what measures he may take in preventing this from happening. He writes. "I wish to register a complaint done to my crops by wild ducks. I have a field of native grass which requires flooding for a period of weeks. The field is the breeding place of hundreds of pairs of ducks. The young, hatch about the time the land is flooded so that the litters are all hatched on the field. In years of good hatch as we have had this year, the ducks ran the grass down until I receive less than half a crop. What measure am I allowed to take."
Several duck hunters who have heard of this complaint have gone to the map of Idaho, looked at the town of Dingle and are planning an armed Invasion of this home of the wild ducks, to aid the rancher.
75 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
August 29, 1946
Logan Man Swims Across Bear Lake
Lynn Crookston, 26, son of Mr. and Mrs. Byron Crookston, 340 North Third East, Logan , swam from Fish Haven Resort eight miles across Bear Lake in six hours, a feat attempted several times but never accomplished until (Monday, August 19, 1946.
Mr. Crookston swam continuously using .the breast stroke and side stroke without pausing. For safety precautions he was accompanied by Mr. and Mrs. R. W. Budge and Mr. and Mrs. R. A Chambers, owners and managers of Fish Haven motor boats.
Mr. Crookston, an American Red Cross Water Safety Instructor has been Water Front Director for the past seven weeks at John A . Hunt Memorial Boy Scout Camp on Bear Lake where, he had conditioned himself for the swim. Mr. Crookston has had a desire to attempt this feat since 1937 when he worked as boatman at Fish Haven Resort for three summers and on the Bear Lake survey for the U. S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
He will return to his studies at the University of Michigan Dental School in September.
50 years Ago
The News-Examiner
August 26,1971
Accept Bid On Pipeline Project
Bids for the contract to install the 54-inch reinforced concrete pipeline in the channel of Montpelier Creek through the City were opened in the City Hall, Monday, at 2 p.m.
Bids were submitted by Goodwin Construction Company of Blackfoot, and Galey Construction Company, of Boise, with Goodwin Construction submitting the apparent low bid of $225,685.30.
Mayor James Olsen was notified Wednesday that the Goodwin bid had been accepted, after review by the Soil Conservation Service. Award of the contract will be withheld until a representative of the City and the SCS Project Engineer determine that the Construction Company has adequate facilities to install the pipeline.
25 years ago
News-Examiner
August 28, 1996
Man arrested in shooting incident in Montpelier
Charles M. Smith of American Falls was arrested Friday and arraigned Monday before Judge Lynn Brower on charges of assault with intent to commit murder after he allegedly fired at a second man. Bond was set at $100,00. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 3 in Paris, Idaho.
The second man involved was apparently traveling with a friend in a vehicle at the time in Montpelier, having left apartments on 6th Street were Smith and the second man had argued.
The bullets from a rifle were deflected by the vehicle, according to Bear Lake County prosecutor Roger Jones. The side window of the vehicle was broken and the rear window was shattered. A t least two rifle bullets were fired.
Police have not released information about the apparent motive of the shooting, but unofficial information suggests that the men had been quarrelling about a woman.
The second man involved is a resident of Montpelier. He and the passenger in the vehicle received minor injuries from broken glass. He was treated and released at Bear Lake Memorial hospital for injuries caused by shrapnel.