100 years ago
The Paris Post
May 21, 1920
Local banks make good showing
Despite the old cry that usually goes the rounds in most all communities that “there is no money in the country, and the farmers are broke,” we note that Montpelier banks are enjoying an unusual growth in point of total volume of business, especially for this time of year.
When banks in a farming community such as Bear Lake County can show a steady, conservative growth such as our local banks are showing at this season of the year when the farmers are spending their money rather than receiving, it certainly looks good and a glance at the statements of the First National and the Bank of Montpelier should dispel the idea from every individual’s mind that we are experiencing “hard times.”
It is true that the farmers and stockmen have suffered a great deal this spring due to the late season and the extreme shortage of feed. It is regrettable that so much hay is shipped out of Bear Lake County in the fall and winter that our own livestock is placed in jeopardy through this course, but this will doubtless be overcome another season, because with the experiences of the past spring we believe that the farmers of Bear Lake County will guard their own interests more thoughtfully and see to it that sufficient feed is stored away in the fall to care for the stock of the county in such emergencies as the past winter.
75 years ago
The Paris Post
May 24, 1945
Pacific G.I.’s tame and use pets
Dogs, goats or monkeys, regardless of nationality, the American expeditionary forces in the Pacific have tamed, adopted as pets and put to use to hunt out the Japs, locate poison gas, gun emplacements, or furnish milk to the sick buddies. Thousands of rare and unusual pets will be brought into the United States when Tokyo falls.
50 years ago
News-Examiner
May 21, 1970
Ovid student attains state office
Announcement that Rodney Johnson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ray Johnson of Ovid, had been elected State President of the Future Teacher’s Association of Idaho, highlighted the annual FTA banquet Monday at the Vir-Day. LaVell Ward, advisor for the group, made the surprise announcement to the 40 members present.
Joining Johnson in the state offices are Joy Galbraith of Madison High at Rexburg and Valerie Cyr of Moscow High School.
25 years ago
News Examiner
May 24, 1995
Area banks join forces in support for museum
Four local banks cooperated in an unusual move to loan money for the community effort to build the National Oregon Trail Center. Loaning money to the venture are First Security Bank, West One Bank, Tri-State Bank and Ireland Bank. Board members of the center met last Friday with officers of each of the banks in signing papers that will help finance the construction.
The banks each expressed pleasure at being able to assist in the project.
Linda Preece of West One Bank said, “West One Bank is happy to participate with the National Oregon Trail Center in assisting with the construction and overall project to provide a top-notch museum for both residents and visitors to enjoy. We are hopeful that this facility will be something that the local residents and visitors will use frequently to learn more of our western heritage.”
Steve Allred of First Security said, “It’s an unprecedented arrangement in Montpelier for the local banks to come together to combine efforts for a great opportunity for this community.” First Security is acting as lead bank in the venture.
Ron Peterson of Tri-State Bank said, “I’m pleased my bank can participate. I think it will add to the economy of the community.”
Grant Passey of Ireland Bank of Soda Springs also claimed pleasure at the opportunity.
The National Oregon Trail Center will pay back the bank loans with money from a lease from the US Forest Service who will occupy offices in one wing of the building. The center will also receive $655,000 in grant money through the highway enhancement fund to help finance the construction. The center also received a $50,000 donation from the Swanson Family Foundation which helped finance planning work by architects Myers/Anderson. Other smaller donations have been given the center and other large donations are expected. They will be announced later.
Vaughn Rasmussen signed papers to initiate loans to the National Oregon Trail Center. On hand to witness were members of the center’s board and representatives from each of the banks involved.