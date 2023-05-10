120 Years Ago
Montpelier Examiner
May 8, 1903
NEW BUILDINGS
One by one the residences in the business portion of town are being moved on to side streets and business houses are taking their places.
This week Pete McDermott sold his Washington lot, and besides moving his house to a lot on 9th avenue, he purchased several more houses and lots of Mose Lewis on the same street. Pete will remodel his old residence building and besides will add many improvements to those he has purchased.
100 Years Ago
Bear Lake County News
May 10, 1923
THEY’RE HERE!
See them in the Grandest and Greatest Photoplay of all Times. Founded on Thos. Dixon’s Famous American Story “The Clansman.”
SPECIAL ORIGINAL MUSIC
Official Farewell Tour
YOUR LAST CHANCE
“Tho picture that will live forever—Seeing it is like opening a bottle of old wine.” Complete, Genuine D. W. Griffith’s original masterpiece.
BIRTH OF A NATION
Prices, including tax, Children 10c; Adults 35c
GEM Theatre, Saturday, May 12
75 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
May 13, 1948
CONTRACT FOR RODEO IS SIGNED
The Earl W. Hutchinson Rodeo company will present a two-day show at the annual Bear Lake Rodeo held in connection with the Bear Lake county fair, Friday and Saturday, August 20 and 21. A contract with the big time rodeo company was signed Tuesday evening by Jack Oakey, famous announcer and representative of the company, Doyle Anthony, president, and Roy Agle, chairman, of the Montpelier chamber of commerce rodeo committee.
50 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
May 10, 1973
APPLICANTS CHOSEN IN AMBULANCE CLASS
A screening committee Monday approved 16 applicants desirous of attending a training course qualifying them for service in operation of the Bear Lake County ambulance scheduled to replace the present privately owned ambulance.
Chosen to take the technician’s course for the Bear Lake County Emergency Ambulance Service were Darrell H. Sorenson, Brent Lewis, Michael Derricott, Garth Boehme, DenzIl Forsberg, Wade Peterson, Robert Danks, Frank Bartlome, Lowell Humpherys, Glen Armstrong, Waldo Andersen, Rodney Bills, Russell Waite, William Miller, Jeff Allen and Bruce Young.
25 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
May 13, 1998
COMMISSIONERS LOOK AT TRASH PROBLEMS
Bear Lake County Commissioners looked an an old resolution aimed to prevent dumping trash at any place in the county except the land fill. The commissioners were alerted to a person who has apparently been dumping items in a ravine on their own property. It however, is in full sight of neighbors.
The commissioners and. Sheriff Brent Bunn will recommend that St. Charles look at their own ordinances. County ordinances generally apply to the unincorporated areas of the county. Montpelier has addressed unsightly situations by passing a slum and blight ordinance.
