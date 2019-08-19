100 years ago
Montpelier Examiner
Old Resident of Cokeville Commits Suicide
E.J. Tuckett, one of the oldest residents of Cokeville, committed suicide at his farm a short distance from here on Sunday morning, July 13, by shooting a bullet through his head with a small caliber revolver.
He had been in poor health for a long time, returning just recently from Lava Hot Springs where he underwent treatment for rheumatism and other ailments. It is thought poor health praying upon his mind caused despondency along with his above result.
The tragedy came as a shock to his family as he seemed in good spirits up to the time he retired Saturday night. Evidently after retiring, he arose and donned old clothes and silently left his house, circling around to an outhouse some distance away. Upon arising, Mrs. Tuckett, missing him, started an investigation and found the body leaning up against the wall of the outhouse with a bullet hole through the forehead. It is thought the deed was committed about two o’clock as the corpse was quite cold when found.
For many years. Mr. Tuckett took an active part in the progress of his community and at the time of his death held the position of Justice of the Peace. He belonged to the Woodmen of the World and had insurance amounting to $1,000 with that order, which was left to his widow.
75 years ago
The News-Examiner
August 17th, 1944
LOSS OF OLD GYMNASIUM OFFERS CHANCE TO REPLACE BUILDING WITH REAL COMMUNITY CENTER
Abandonment and wrecking of the Montpelier high school gymnasium on advise of architects, who pronounce the building unsafe and likely to collapse, is, of course regrettable, coming at this time. However, decisive and quick action on the part of trustees and superintendent for abandonment is commendable, in spite of the small financial loss, or whatever sentimental attachment we may have for the old building.
To continue use of the building, even were it to stand for a year or two, would be risking lives needlessly and criminally. There certainly is not need of flirting with catastrophe when it can be avoided. Many readers will recall how fortunate this community was when another building, used by the public, collapsed at a time when no one happened to be in it.
The great loss to the community is not in dollars, but in the loss of a place wherein youth may receive those rich hours of physical training and participate in extra-curricular activities. This loss, however, should not be for long, nor should it be conclusive. A new, adequate, modern community center should be built as soon as possible, and in the meanwhile, a modified physical education program can be carried on.
A real community center, a place for games, sports, swimming, dancing, a place where people can gather in small or large groups, a place to read, and pass away the time in healthful, stimulating surrounds, all these desirables, and many others can be incorporated in plans for replacing the Old Gym.
50 years ago
The News-Examiner
Notice to Parents
Section 33-202. School Attendance compulsory: The parent or guardian of any child resident in this state who has attained the age of seven (7) years at the time of the commencement of school in his district, but not the age of sixteen (16) years, shall cause the child to be instructed in subjects commonly and usually taught in the public schools of the state of Idaho. Unless the child is otherwise comparably instructed, as may be determined by the board of trustees of the school district in which the child resides, the parent of guardian shall cause the child to attend public, private or parochial school during a period in each year equal to that in which the public schools are in session; there to conform to the attendance policies and regulations established by the board of trustees, or other governing body, operating the school attended. AMOS B. HULME County Clerk
25 years ago
The News-Examiner
School Board Eyes Ban on All Guns
Bear Lake School policy will soon include an absolute ban for students on all firearms on school property. The ban will include hunting rifles in vehicles in parking lots, handguns or any other form of firearms on any part of the school property. That policy was discussed as part of the regular Bear Lake School Board meeting Aug. 16. The district is looking at policies from other school districts as they formulate their own policy. Penalties generally are severe, with dismissal from school for one year as one of the most common.