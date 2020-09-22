100 Years Ago
Montpelier Examiner
September 30, 1920
Paris Brass Band Makes Double Trip to Soda Springs
Paris brass band is coming to the front, and is winning laurels for itself. Thursday of last week they were engaged to furnish campaign music for Ex-Governor Frank R. Gooding at his opening talk in that town and again Monday they made a return trip and played for Governor Davis.
The boys are doing all in their power to keep the band where it should be, but are doing so under trying difficulties. They have a petition before the City to purchase new instruments for them, and it hoped that when the city dads meet in council that they will not hesitate or leave for a mass meeting to decide in taking favorable action towards helping.
75 Years Ago
News Examiner
September 27, 1945
Tells of Experiences in Philippine Islands
Miss Nora Ruth Ream, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Fabian Ream of Bagio, Philippine Islands, reviewed her experiences under Japanese concentration to Montpelier High School students in Monday's assembly. She told interesting tales of her capture, education under Jap domination, starvation, work conditions, treatment, human nature stories of camp life, and happy days of liberation. Students responded with pointed questions and keen interest. Miss Ream continued her stories in a second assembly Wednesday at 11:15.
Miss Ream was born in Salt Lake City, but has lived in Bagio since she was six months old.
She is staying with Mr. and Mrs. W. W. Ream of Dingle, while visiting with relatives here for a week before enrolling at Brigham Young University.
50 Years Ago
News Examiner
September 24, 1970
Lions Undertake "Eye Bank" Project in Bear Lake
H. G. Ericsson, administrator of Bear Lake Memorial Hospital, has announced that the facility has approved a request of the Montpelier and Paris Lions Clubs to help implement a program which involves removal of eyes from deceased persons for use in eye surgery and medical research, making it possible for others to see.
In the Bear Lake area, members of the two clubs are making available to all citizens an opportunity to become a donor by signing eye donor registration cards. Each registrant will be provided with a small wallet-sized card which should be carried by the person at all times.
Jack Stone and William L. Pugmire, presidents of the Montpelier and Paris clubs, explained that the mechanics of the Eye Bank project involves more than having a donor and a recipient.
They explained that a procedure must be set up so that the eyes can be removed and transferred as quickly as possible and considerable cooperation by various agencies and individuals is necessary to make sure that donor-recipient lists are up-do-date, necessary equipment is available, the various doctors involved can coordinate activities and that transportation of eyes can be quickly and safely made.
Under the local plan, the Montpelier and Paris Clubs have furnished, at no cost to the hospital, the necessary surgical instruments for eye removal as well as specially made shipping containers. Specific instructions are available so that any licensed medical doctor may perform the removal operation.
25 Years Ago
News Examiner
September 27, 1995
October bid date expected for National Oregon Trail Center
The National Oregon Trail Center has taken a step forward according to architects of the project. Mayers/Anderson Architects expect notification of a bid date any day. Bid opening is expected to be the end of October with construction to start after that date.
The building will go to bid with an alternative of completing the auditorium as work progresses and as it is certain that there will be enough money to complete the shell of the auditorium. The main display areas will be part of the first work done. No work on any particular portion of the museum will be allowed without funds to complete that particular phase of the project.
Museum board members cite a list of contributors who have committed funds or who have shown strong interest in contributing money to the exhibits in the museum. Some have specified that the money they have committed be used in a particular area of the building. The most difficult part of getting the museum going has been getting the "brick and mortar" financed.
Several local businesses have been quite generous in helping to finance the building, according to board members. The major portion of the building costs are being paid from the Department of Transportation highway enhancement grant. Because of their heavy involvement, all plans have had to be approved by them and bidding will be done through their offices. Matching of the grant funds has come in the form of labor, cash contributions, in kind contributions, and donation of materials and exhibits.