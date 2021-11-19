Out of the Past

100 Years Ago
Montpelier Examiner
November 18, 1921
ARMISTICE DAY PROGRAM AND BANQUET WAS VERY SUCCESSFUL
Armistice Day was quietly but appropriately observed in this city Friday as it was throughout the United States, while the nation -rendered full homage to the unknown dead on the third anniversary of the close of the World War.
Services were held in the Montpelier Stake Tabernacle in the afternoon under the auspices of the local post of the American Legion and they were attended by the largest crowd ever recorded at similar services in this city.
75 years ago
News Examiner
November 21, 1946
141 Cars Of Local Cattle Shipped Largest Shipment Made In October
One hundred and forty-one cars of local cattle were shipped from the Montpelier stock yards during September, October and November, according to Hawley Phelps, manager. The largest shipment occurred in October when 79 cars were loaded at the local yards. Thirty-two cars were sent in September and 20 thus far in November. Eleven cars containing dairy cattle were shipped as far east as New Jersey. During the same period 62 cars of local sheep were shipped.
50 Years ago
The News-Examiner
October 18, 1971
Santa Claus To Appear At Event
FANFARE AND COLOR FEATURE OF OCCASION
Arrangements were going ahead this week by Chamber of Commerce and the City preparatory to the 34th Annual Opening of Montpelier's Christmas Shopping Days on Friday and Saturday November 26 and 27, according to Keith Martindale, chamber president.
With all the fanfare and color associated with the occasion, Santa is scheduled to make his arrival in Montpelier at 12 noon, Friday, November 26 and supervise distribution of free sacked candy and nuts to children on the parking lot at rear of the First Security Bank.
Free shows will be held on Saturday, November 27, starting at 10:30 a. m. and 12:90 p. m. in the Centre Theatre.
25 Years ago
The News-Examiner
November 20, 1996
Chamber prepares for Christmas event
The Greater Bear Lake Valley Chamber of Commerce will be sponsoring several activities during the Holiday season.
Nov. 29 the community tree at King's Parking lot will be lighted. Christmas Carols will be sung around the tree as the lights go on. Traditionally Santa comes by fire truck to the site to turn on the lights. The chamber expects to offer refreshments.
The chamber will also work with Santa to get him to visit Montpelier during the Thanksgiving Day weekend. Montpelier Lions are expected to again offer treats to the children who come to tell Santa what they most wish for Christmas.
The chamber also expects to sponsor a Saturday matinee at the local theatre.