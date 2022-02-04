Out of the Past

100 Years Ago
Montpelier Examiner
February 9, 1922
COUNCIL PURCHASES HIGH POWER PUMPING APPARATUS
Last night the City Council held a special session for the purpose of considering the various bids on street flusher equipment, and comparing the specifications of the various types of trucks and flushers on which bids were submitted. Many companies submitted bids. The time for letting a contract is next Wednesday at the regular meeting of the council.
The City ordered a Midwest pump of high power to install on the fire truck. The pumping equipment will fill a long felt need in the city and will reduce the fire hazard more than fifty per cent. A more minute description of the improved fire fighting apparatus will be given when the new equipment is installed.
75 years ago
News Examiner
February 6, 1947
COUNCIL VOTES TO EXTEND WATER LINE
The city council Wednesday evening voted to allow one-half the expenses for Christmas street lights. They also agreed to extend the water line on Woodlawn street, located in the southwest portion of the city.
Beer licenses were issued to Eddie Relber and John R. Myers, which with previous issues to Safeway, Idaho Billiards and Royal Bakery, bring to five the number thus far granted.
50 Years ago
The News-Examiner
February 3, 1972
Bull Moose Takes Over In Geneva
Following the moose-man-snow mobile get-together January 22 in Georgetown Canyon another moose-man confrontation occurred last week on Wednesday and Thursday when a young bull moose preempted Acel Herzog's yard at his home two miles southeast of Geneva.
After being chased into his home and garage, and kept from doing chores about the yard, Mr. Herzog called, conservation Officer Glenn Page last Thursday morning. Deputy Sheriff Larry Lloyd and Corporal Larry Hardin, Idaho State Police, accompanied Warden Page to make an investigation.
The animal could not be driven away and almost did in two dogs of Mr. Herzog's. Warden Page then tried firing cracker shells from a 12 gauge shotgun without avail.
25 Years ago
The News-Examiner
February 5, 1997
Pro Manufacturing doing work at local plant
Pro Manufacturing, which laid off its local work force in early December, has called in workers to set up a production line at the plant north of Paris.
According to the Southeastern Idaho Council of Governments, workers were called in Monday of last week to set up production so that a back order could be filled, SICOG had no information about how long local workers would have jobs at the Paris facility. It appears unlikely that more than 10 or 12 workers will be employed in the near future.