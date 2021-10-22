100 Years Ago
Montpelier Examiner
October 21, 1921
MONTPELIER ELKS BALL FINE SUCCESS
About two hundred couples attended the the ball given in the Montpelier Pavilion Wednesday night by the local members of B.P.O.E. 674 . Several visitors were present from Cokeville, Soda Springs, and other nearby towns , and a good delegation from Paris attended the event.
The decorations while not profuse, were unique. Limited funds prevented an elaborate decorating scheme, but as it was the decorating proved interesting. It was composed of a decorated stand built in the center of the hall with a pole extending above and containing a clock. On each of the four corners was suspended an elk's head, pointing to the four corners of the hall.
The whole thing was decorated in purple and while hunting. In each end of the hall and focused on the decoration, was suspended a locomotive headlight, half of the lens being shaded with purple so as to throw off a purple effect. The decorating committee did well considering the limited time and means at their disposal.
The supper was served by the ladies of the First Ward Relief Society, and as usual the good women of that organization arranged a fine meal in the same good fashion that has made their dinners a success. The service was excellent, and the banquet was served without the slightest delay. The menu consisted of cold chicken, potatoes, country gravy, salads, fruits, ice cream, cake and coffee and trimmings.
All things considered the first dancing party conducted by the Montpelier Antlers was a success in every way. The music was exceptionally good, and everyone enjoyed the event.
75 years ago
News Examiner
October 24, 1946
Montpelier High School Students Hear Latest News By Broadcast
From 8:55 to 9 a.m., Monday through Friday of each week, Montpelier high school students have the opportunity to hear a broadcast of the latest news over the public address system.
The news staff now consists of Larry Michaelson and Eugene Bridges, reporters, with Zenna Mae Schmid and Nedra Rasmussen as typists. Other students who are interested; will have an opportunity to take part, Bert Minwegen, of the high school faculty, said.
It is the job of the news reporters to gather and prepare the most significant developments in the news right up to broadcast time at 8:55. Reporters Bridges and Michaelson have presented the newscasts excellently, it is said.
These broadcasts of the latest news is expected to help the students to become better acquainted with the problems of the present day, and to enable them to become more aware of the role they play as citizens.
An increasing effort is being made, by most students to be in their rooms at least one minute before news time to hear the broadcasts and to avoid the distraction caused by entering while the program is in progress.
50 Years ago
The News-Examiner
October 21, 1971
Overpass Nears Official Opening
CEREMONY TO TAKE PLACE AT EAST END
A dedicatory program at 1 p.m., Friday, October 29 will precede the ribbon cutting ceremony officially opening the 720-foot concrete and steel overpass spanning the Union Pacific Railroad tracks, announces Keith Martindale, president of the Montpelier Chamber of Commerce.
Mayor James Olsen joined Mr. Martindale in extending an invitation to Montpelier residents and citizens throughout the Bear Lake Basin to attend the ceremony.
E. L. Mathes, State Highway Engineer, Orion L. Grunerud, now in the Boise offices and former District Engineer, representatives of Highway Department, Union Pacific officials, have been invited to participate in the ceremony.
An effort is being made to have Karen Herd, Miss Idaho and the 1971 first runner-up to Miss America, appear on the program. Bear Lake High School band will furnish the music for the event. Mr. Martindale said the Chamber of Commerce will present orchids to the ladies in the audience.
The ceremony will take place at the east end of the overpass. Mr. Martindale said a more complete program will be announced next week.
25 Years ago
The News-Examiner
October 23, 1996
Schools now $75,000 richer from lottery
Bear Lake School district will be $75,320 better off because of distribution of the 1996 lottery funds. Since 1989 when the lottery was instigated, schools have benefited from money taken in from the lottery.
The money is specified for school maintenance In Bear lake School District the money has been spent to repair roofs, to help pay for modular classrooms, to do other repairs and to help with the clean up of the gas leak at Bear Lake Middle School.
Similar amounts have also gone to other school districts in the area Preston received $96,552, West Side got $25,422, Soda Springs received $54,889, Grace $27,540, and North Gem $8,857.
Snake River received $98,802 and American Falls School District received $71,201.
The district has received $451,327 since the lottery was put into place.