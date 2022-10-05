The road to Thomas' Fork where it runs through Emigration Canyon has been rendered impassable except with a light buggy by the recent rains. Parties over from there Monday say that the roadbed is washed out for considerable distance, so that it is impossible to haul a load over it. Just at this time this works a great hardship on Thomas' Fork citizens, as they are just laying in their winter supplies and of course haul heavy loads over this highway.
We hope the commissioners will act promptly and see that the matter is fixed up, so that the fall trade from that section will come to this city and not go elsewhere.
100 Years Ago
Bear Lake County News
October 5, 1922
ATTENTION WOMEN
Those who enrolled for the Millinery Class will meet the City Hall at 10 a.m. sharp, Oct 13th. Bring any materials you may have on hand or any that you desire to remodel.
At 2 p.m. all townswomen are invited to attend and hear Miss Zudreeles talk on "Costume and Design."
75 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
October 2, 1947
SERVICES WILL BE HELD IN NOUNAN
Roy Wuthrich, 28, died Tuesday in Blackfoot. He was born March 2, 1919, in Montpelier, the son of Warner and Martha Gertsch Wuthrich of Nounan. Besides his parents he is survived by two brothers and two sisters, Robert W. Wuthrich, Pocatello; LaMar Wuthrich, Nounan; Mrs. Violet Davie, Van Nuys, California; and Catherine Wuthrich, Nounan.
50 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
October 5, 1972
ARRANGE ACTIVITIES FOR HOMECOMING
Bear Lake High School student body will let it be known far and wide by a snake dance, noise and bonfire rally and parade that they are behind their Bear football players 100 percent in their annual Homecoming game against an invading strong Marsh Valley team Friday with kickoff at 1:30 p.m.
25 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
October 8, 1997
WEATHER WETTEST IN DECADE
The 1996-97 weather year was the wettest since 1985 when flooding occurred.
Steve Kunz at the official weather service weather station in Bern reported 25.51 total precipitation for the 1996/97 weather year that ended September 30.
There were 122.5 inches of snow that fell between October 1 and May 31. More snow was reported at SnoTel stations in the mountains. Valley snow levels are always less than those at higher altitudes.
