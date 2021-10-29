100 Years Ago
Montpelier Examiner
October 28, 1921
MANY NEW HOMES BUILT THIS SEASON
Montpelier has had an exceptionally active year in the way of building construction, and many new homes have been added to the city.
Koford Brothers have finished four modern four and five room houses, and now have under construction two more on East Jefferson street.
Dr. O. B. Parrott has under way a new four room modern residence which will be completed in a few weeks.
A. C. Tueller has about completed his elegant new home on North Eighth. This building is constructed of hallow tile, with full basement and modern throughout.
Wilford Tueller is finishing his beautiful brick veneer home, which will be modern in every respect.
Fred Tueller is also erecting a new home, which will be completed in the very near future.
Royal Clark has practically built a modern five room house. In the building of this residence a two room house was used, but the finished home is Just like new, and is modern throughout with a full basement.
Levi H. Long has also built a new home during the past season.
Andrew Jorgensen has completed a five-room modern residence.
William Williams of Nounan built the only new house to be erected in that valley this season.
The Bagley addition of the Grand hotel building is nearing completion. This addition represents an investment in the neighborhood of $20,000 adding many new rooms to the Grand hotel and extending the store room of the ground occupants a long distance back. This addition was built by Joseph Bagley, and makes a fine improvement in the business district.
75 years ago
News Examiner
October 31, 1946
Deer Kill Estimated At 800
Hunters in Bear Lake county, half of whom, it is estimated, successfully bagged deer during the open season that closed on Tuesday, fared better than hunters in any other section of the state or in any state, according to information from Conservation Officer W. R. Horning. Over 1600 hunters took their chances in the county that resulted in an estimated kill of 800 deer. Deer tags sold in Bear Lake county totaled 1615, divided as follows. Fish Haven, 50; St. Charles, 100; Paris, 200; Thiel & Olsen Brothers in Montpelier, 500, Idaho Billiards in Montpelier, 650, Georgetown, 100, and Officer Horning, 15. An estimated 100 out-of-county hunters were here during the open season. About 25 or 30 residents of Bear Lake county tagged deer killed in Franklin and Caribou counties.
"Deer hunting violations were far too numerous," Officer Horning said "there having been 16 in the county." Likewise, Mr. Horning said too many violations occurred in shooting ducks and geese, there having been six as of today.
Both Stump Creek and Crow Creek areas did not attract the number of hunters necessary to take care of the increase, Mr. Horning said. It is estimated that 25 deer were killed on Crow Creek and 15 on Stump Creek. About 30 out of county hunters were in these two areas. These figures do not include the Eight Mile drainage, which is under the jurisdiction of the Soda Springs conservation officer.
50 Years ago
The News-Examiner
October 21, 1971
Commission Rules On Use of Craft
FEEL REGULATION MOST BENEFICIAL
The Idaho Fish and Game Commission at a recent meeting passed a regulation to make it unlawful to fish Montpelier Creek Reservoir from a raft or boat with motor-attached during 1972, according to information received from John T. Heimer, Regional fisheries biologist.
"We plan to watch the reservoir fairly close during the,1972 fishing season to assess the effects of this regulation" Mr. Heiner' stated in his letter to The News-Examiner under date of October 26.
"It was felt because, of the size of the body of water that this regulation would be most beneficial to all concerned," Mr. Heimer said.
At a public meeting October 5, the majority of persons attending strongly favored continuation of the Forest Service's first year policy of limiting fishing Montpelier Creek Reservoir from bank only, and prohibiting use of rafts or boats of all types.
25 Years ago
The News-Examiner
October 30, 1996
Students to collect clothes
It's a W.A.D. Drive! The Student Council at Bear Lake High School is putting together a Winter Appeal Donation Drive to collect warm clothing for needy families.
Dalene Rigby the volunteer in charge of the Bear Lake County Emergency Food Bank, talked with the leadership class on Wednesday, Oct. 23, about needy families within the valley. She described situations where people had been just making it each month found themselves in emergency situations and needed some assistance.
Members of the student council decided they could help and are beginning several projects whose purposes will be to help stock the emergency food bank and to obtain warm clothing to help people be more comfortable this winter.
Beginning this week, the student council will accept donations of hats, mittens, snow suits, coats, sweaters, scarfs, and any other items that would help keep someone warm this winter. People may drop off their donations at the high school office from now until Nov. 6. Ages from newborn thru adult and everything in between are needed.
Anyone with questions should contact Angie Ryska or Tammy, Stephens at the high school---847-0294.