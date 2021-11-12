Out of the Past

Armistice day, tomorrow (Friday) will be observed by the American Legion in Montpelier assisted by the War Mothers organization. Plans for the celebration have been under way all week, and a feature of the day will be a banquet to be served by the War Mothers in the evening at the Pavilion.
75 years ago
News Examiner
November 14, 1946
THIRD WARD SCOUTS HEAR WILDLIFE TALK
Conservation Officer W. H. Horning spoke on wildlife conservation at a meeting of senior Boy Scouts of the Third ward Tuesday. Following the talk, an interesting questions and answer session was conducted for an hour and a half.
50 Years ago
The News-Examiner
October 11, 1971
Story continues below video
Chord Busters Arrange Varied Program For Presentation To Public
A new singing group in the area, Bear Lake Chord Busters, are presenting "Swing With Barbershop," directed by Judy Hatch on Saturday, November 13, at 8 p.m., in the BLHS auditorium. Keith Martindale will be acting as master of ceremonies.
Guest quartets include the Hometown Hummers, Ladies of Whimsey, Harmonelles and a men's quartet comprised of Philip Hulme, Dr. Paul Daines, James Olsen and Royd Van Orden.
25 Years ago
The News-Examiner
November 13, 1996
Helmet factory closes its doors permanently
PRO-USA closed its doors last week, laying off the remainder of its workforce. Nov. 4 was the day the doors closed for most of the last 16 workers. The workers at the company had apparently been finishing some orders that they had started a few months ago.
Raw materials and other items at the plant began to be shipped out a couple of months ago, according to former employees.
A year ago there were nearly 100 employees at the plant. In January there was a big lay off, with the work force going down to about 25 people.
During the summer the work force varied with as few as 15 people employed at times. Other times there were about 25 employees. Steve Gillmore, who had worked with the plant for about 22 years was laid off several months ago.
Two weeks before the doors closed, employees, responding to rumors in the community, demanded to know if the plant was really closing. They were then told that the plant would close Nov. 4.
Read the latest edition of the News-Examiner in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.